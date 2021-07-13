NICOLA Sturgeon has today confirmed double-vaccinated Scots can travel to amber list countries without the need for isolation.
The UK is currently operating under a traffic light system, by which countries are categorised as green, amber or red according to their Covid levels.
From Monday July 19, people entering Scotland from amber listed countries will no longer be required to self isolate for 10 days.
However, the Scottish Government continues to advise against non-essential travel.
Which countries are on the green, amber and red lists?
When will the travel list next be updated?
The UK Government's next update on the travel list is scheduled for Thursday July 15.
Scotland's travel list has so-far been inkeeping with that of Westminster, but Nicola Sturgeon will likely update Scotland's list following England's announcement.
Popular holiday destinations including Mallorca and Ibiza are currently on the green list, but many European countries are classed as amber.
