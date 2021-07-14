Face masks could remain mandatory until Christmas in Scotland, the Deputy First Minister has said.

When asked if the rules around face coverings introduced during the first wave of coronavirus could stay in place until December, John Swinney replied "that's perfectly conceivable".

Nicola Sturgeon also said mask rules would remain in place even after the so-called “Freedom Day passed” on August 9, when all legal restrictions will be lifted in Scotland.

Mr Swinney told BBC Scotland: "I think that's perfectly conceivable.

"I think that we should recognise that we have got to take a careful and cautious approach to the suppression of Covid.

"We know the virus is going to be with us for a long time so the more that we can do, a gradual elementary level to provide obstacles and barriers to the circulation of this virus, the more we should do that."

The Covid Recovery Minister also suggested as many as 10,500 a day people could become infected once Scotland moves to Level 0 on July 19.

He added: "The latest estimates that we have indicate that on the 19th of July there could be between 2,500 and 10,500 new infections per day based on the variations in the modelling.

"On the basis of what we're seeing just now I think it is likely to be much closer to that lower end of the spectrum than the higher end of the spectrum.

"But I have to accept, as with all modelling, there is variation and we have to see the panning out of individual circumstances as they take their course.

"Because the fatalities are very low, it is incredibly difficult to make predictions about that factor, so we have the variations of the ranges of case numbers available to us.

"I think that's the judgment we've made that we think we are heading in that direction based on the progress that has been made week on week."

In England, face coverings will not be mandatory after July 19, however, Prime Minister Boris Johnson encouraged people to act responsibly and wear face masks if needed.

The whole of Scotland is due to move to Level 0 restrictions, while all Covid rules will be lifted on August 9, according to the Scottish Government’s roadmap.