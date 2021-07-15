ALLEN Ginsberg, the hirsute bard of all things beatific and bearded, famously stated in his poem Howl: “I saw the best minds of my generation destroyed by madness.”

The madness he was referencing was drug addiction and the stifling conformity of 1950s America.

Over 60 years later and it’s hard not to notice that once again the best minds of a generation are being ground into mulch.

Not by a needle in the arm this time, though the latest fix is just as deranging.

Twitter is the drug of choice for today’s artists, intellectuals, politicians and other self-promoters of every persuasion.

Like jabbering junkies banging on the door of a downtown dealer – pleading for a jolt, a jab, a sniff, a snort – they just can’t stay away from the social media site.

Full disclosure. I also have a Twitter account. (Ain’t I a stinker?)

I do have an excuse, though.

Being a disreputable Grub Street hack, I like to keep track of what the great, the good and the godawful are secretly getting up to.

Once upon a time this would have entailed making a few phone calls, schmoozing my contacts, feverishly pumping the gossip machine like it was one of those soap dispensers that confront you in every single coffee shop you’ve visited in the last year.

Nowadays I don’t need to do any of the above. I just log into Twitter where I find both superficial celebs and serious-minded intellectuals rummaging through their own trash and playing paparazzi with their most intimate moments, thoughts and feelings.

It’s not just the great and the good who crave attention, of course.

One of the curious consequences of Twitter is that its constant drip-drip exposure makes the famous seem commonplace and the commonplace seem famous.

It’s had a greater democratising effect on society than the ballot box, Emmeline Pankhurst and Magna Carta combined.

Though not in a good way. We’re all idiots together, it seems.

Case in point. Philip Pullman is one of the most esteemed writers of his generation. Although a children’s author, he’s never afraid to tackle complex themes and grand narratives worthy of anything you will read in an adult novel.

Yet there’s another Pullman, too. The Twitter Pullman.

In a recent tweet, this Pullman claimed that Boris Johnson is removing Covid restrictions because he wants the NHS to collapse so he can privatise it. He adds that nothing else – not even stupidity – can explain the easing of lockdown.

This is a wild accusation. About as calm, considered and analytically sound as the froth that bubbles from the stubble of one of those soapbox screechers who predict the end of the world most afternoons on Buchanan Street.

It’s a conspiracy theory; no more, no less. Though perhaps the word ‘theory’ gives it a patina of gravitas and credibility it doesn’t deserve.

Someone should write a poem about the suckering of celebrities and the humbling of intellectuals on Twitter.

What a pity Allen Ginsberg isn’t available for the job.

