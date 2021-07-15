Boris Johnson’s ‘Brexit jet’ that cost the taxpayer £900,000 to paint in union flag colours has only been flown abroad once in its promotional role in the last five months.

The RAF Voyager plane was repainted in “national branding” last summer, with officials claiming it would be used to promote the UK across the world.

However, the i Newspaper reports that the plane has only had one flight abroad – at the end of January when it took part in a flypast over Athens for Greek independence celebrations.

The SNP previously criticised the cost of the plane, saying the repainting was a “Tory red, white and blue vanity project” and a “waste of public money”.

SNP deputy Westminster leader Kirsten Oswald said: “Boris Johnson has been happy to throw taxpayers’ cash at new, unnecessary jets, yachts and Union Jack paint jobs, whilst imposing austerity cuts on the rest of us.”

Domestically, the Prime Minister and Royal Family have used the plane since it received the new paint job.

Boris Johnson was also criticised for using the jet flying from London to Cornwall for the G7 conference – discussions which heavily focused on climate change.

According to the i, the Voyager’s main use has been to refuel RAF fighter planes patrolling the North Sea. Earlier this month, it joined other RAF planes on a Nato exercise in Europe.

Andy Netherwood, a former military transport pilot and defence commentator, told i the Voyager has been “rarely used” in its VIP role recently.

He added: “The £900,000 livery means it wouldn’t be usable on operations requiring an inconspicuous paint scheme. Its usefulness as a troop carrier is also reduced as its economy seats were replaced with fewer business class seats in the front two cabins.”

The Liberal Democrats‘ deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “Boris Johnson’s ability to waste taxpayer’s money truly knows no bounds.”

She said: “Wasting money on painting planes while refusing to feed hungry children or properly pay hard-working nurses is just another reminder that this failing PM will always put propaganda over people.”

The RAF Voyager was first repurposed for use by the UK Government in 2015 at a cost of £10m and was used to take David Cameron to the Nato summit in Poland the following year.

At the time, ministers defending the expenditure, saying it was cheaper than chartering flights and would save around £775,000 a year, with chartered planes costing an average of £6,700 an hour in the air.

A UK Government spokeswoman said: “The VIP Voyager is used by the Prime Minister, senior ministers and members of the Royal Family for long-haul flights. During the global coronavirus pandemic, the number of such flights has been greatly reduced.

“Since its livery was updated, the VIP Voyager continues to provide its primary military function of air-to-air refuelling support operations and training.”