RUTH Davidson has chosen the formal title she will be known as in the House of Lords.

The former Scottish Conservative leader, who was given a peerage by Boris Johnson almost a year ago, is to use the name of her childhood home in Fife.

The House of Lords confirmed she will be known as Baroness Davidson of Lundin Links.

The SNP said they were sure the villagers would be "thrilled" at the association.

The Lords said Ms Davidson was now a member of the House, although it is unclear whether she will be formally introduced before the summer recess on July 22.

Until she is sworn in, she cannot contribute to any proceedings at Westminster.

Ms Davidson, 42, quit as leader of the Scottish Tories in August 20 over Brexit and the pressures of family life, stepped down as the MSP for Edinburgh Central in March.

She has said she is honoured to be following in the footsteps of other Holyrood politicians who have moved to the Lords, including former Labour First Minister Jack McConnell, his two Liberal Democrat deputies Jim Wallace and Nicol Stephen, and her own predecessor and mentor, the former Scottish Tory leader Annabel Goldie.

The SNP have called the peerage systeem “the worst kind of cronyism”.

In her final weeks at Holyrood, where she stood in for new Tory leader Douglas Ross at FMQs, Baroness Davidson was also taunted relentlessly by Nicola Sturgeon.

The First Minister repeatedly accused her opponent of running away from the electorate.

Ms Davidson, a Glasgow list MSP from 2011 to 2016, won Edinburgh Central by just 610 votes over the SNP in 2016.

After her departure, Angus Robertson regained it for the SNP by a margin of 4,732.

SNP MP Pete Wishart said: "'I’m sure the people of Lundin Links will be thrilled to have an unelected Tory Baroness take the name of their village to the most unaccountable and ludicrous legislative chamber in the world.

"What we now need to hear from the putative Baroness Lundin Links is that she is not leaving elected politics to take any sort of unelected government job with responsibilities over Scotland."

Last week Ms Davidson categorically ruled out becoming Scottish Secretary in the Lords, quoshing speculation that she might replace Alister Jack.

She said she had promised her partner Jen Wilson, with whom she has a young son Finn.

An SNP spokesperson said: "The leader responsible for a Scottish Tory operation to keep Boris Johnson out of Downing Street has now fully sold out, having been bought by his gift of a lucrative lifetime seat in the Lords.

"It's questionable whether the good Fifers of Lundin Links will appreciate being associated with such an insult to democracy as the unelected Lords.

"And given the appalling stench of sleaze that surrounds Ruth Davidson's Westminster colleagues, perhaps a better title would be Baroness Davidson of dodgy links."