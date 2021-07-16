AN SNP politician has apologised after tweeting that "murdering babies wasn't on the Nazi manifesto".

Peter Grant, the MP for Glenrothes, made the comment following a tweet by the broadcaster Andrew Neil.

The Scottish Conservatives called his remark "absolutely abhorrent and beyond the pale".

It came after Mr Neil shared a message from the Auschwitz Memorial about a Hungarian Jewish toddler murdered in a gas chamber before his first birthday.

He wrote on Twitter: "As accusations of fascism are bandied about today like confetti by the ignorant, ludicrously devaluing the word of any meaning, a reminder of what real fascism can do. And of its unconscionable evil."

In a now deleted tweet, Mr Grant wrote: "You're more right than you care to admit. Murdering babies wasn't on the Nazi manifesto.

"Not until they'd been in power several years & had stoked up fear & hatred against innocent citizens.

"Then, only then, did they show their true colours."

Responding to Mr Neil, fellow SNP MP Anne McLaughlin also wrote: "And here is MY reminder that 'real fascism' didnt start off talking about murdering children, it talked of 'reasonable concerns' raised by 'respectable people' in quiet gentle voices.

"NEVER let it sneak up on you. NEVER look away. NEVER regret leaving it too late to speak out."

Marie van der Zyl, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, criticised the remarks.

She said: "We are disturbed by the suggestion from some MPs that Nazism only gradually revealed its true aims."

She said Hitler "was always open about his aims" and added: "The overwhelming majority of comparisons to the Nazis are extremely inappropriate, and we would urge people – particularly parliamentarians – to choose their words with far more care."

Mr Grant later apologised for his comment, writing on Twitter: "I want to apologise unreservedly for a highly insensitive tweet I posted.

"While I strongly believe we must always be vigilant to the seeds of racism, antisemitism and fascism, I deeply regret how I made that point and I have deleted the tweet."

Scottish Conservative chief whip Stephen Kerr MSP said: “This tweet was absolutely abhorrent and beyond the pale.

"For an elected SNP MP to post this was hugely offensive as well as being completely inaccurate.

"It beggars belief that any elected representative would think this sort of language was appropriate as part of a political debate. It has absolutely no place in civil discourse.

"This was a warped tweet and gave a worrying insight into what this SNP MP believes. Peter Grant must urgently apologise and reflect on this shameful behaviour."