HeraldScotland:

INVESTIGATIVE journalism did what it does best this week: pulled back the veil on power. Detailed analysis by The Herald and The Ferret website painted a grim picture of who really runs Scotland.

Perhaps the most galling finding of all was the astonishing amounts of public money poured into the pockets of those who run Scotland’s public bodies. Willie Watt, chair of Scotland’s National Investment Bank, pockets £1125 per day. Other board members get £850 daily.

Dame Susan Rice earns a total £130,512 for her roles, including chairing the Scottish Fiscal Association, receiving £36,270 for 78 days work a year. She chairs Scottish Water 2.5 days a week for £94,242.

To read the rest of this analysis, sign up to The Herald's new political newsletter, Unspun, and get unrivalled political analysis in your inbox every day at 6pm.

Sign up here.

 