INVESTIGATIVE journalism did what it does best this week: pulled back the veil on power. Detailed analysis by The Herald and The Ferret website painted a grim picture of who really runs Scotland.
Perhaps the most galling finding of all was the astonishing amounts of public money poured into the pockets of those who run Scotland’s public bodies. Willie Watt, chair of Scotland’s National Investment Bank, pockets £1125 per day. Other board members get £850 daily.
Dame Susan Rice earns a total £130,512 for her roles, including chairing the Scottish Fiscal Association, receiving £36,270 for 78 days work a year. She chairs Scottish Water 2.5 days a week for £94,242.
To read the rest of this analysis, sign up to The Herald's new political newsletter, Unspun, and get unrivalled political analysis in your inbox every day at 6pm.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment