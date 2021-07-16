The Scottish Government are ‘considering the best approach’ on whether or not fully vaccinated travellers returning from France to Scotland will have to quarantine following the announcement by the UK Government on Friday evening.

Decisions on border health measures are a devolved matter, but the Scottish Government said it will ‘look to adopt a four nations approach on international travel where possible’.

It was announced earlier this evening that fully vaccinated travellers returning to England and Wales from France will still have to quarantine for 10 days from Monday despite the country remaining on the ‘amber list’ for travel.

From July 19, new rules state that double jabbed UK arrivals from all other amber list countries will no longer need to isolate.

However, the UK Government Department of Health and Social Care announced on Friday evening that - although still on the amber list - the new rule will not apply to those returning from France due to a large number of cases of the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa.

The Scottish Government has not yet made a decision on whether or not travellers returning from the country will have to isolate yet, but said the decision 'will be taken by Ministers on the basis of evidence and with the safety of our communities as our primary concern'.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are considering the best approach for Scotland as we look to adopt a four nation approach on international travel, where possible. Decisions on border health measures are a devolved matter and will be taken by Ministers on the basis of evidence and with the safety of our communities as our primary concern.”

The decision for England comes after the Daily Telegraph reported that Ministers of the UK Government had discussed moving France to the “red list” on Wednesday as part of the review of international travel restrictions.

It added that ministers had agreed to monitor the situation over the days following.

France will remain on the UK’s “amber list” but the government said the planned relaxation of rules would not apply there due to "persistent presence of cases" of the Beta variant, which was first identified in South Africa.

Speaking about the decision made by the UK Government, transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “Whilst we are committed to continuing to open up international travel safely, our absolute priority is to protect public health here in the UK.”

Heath Secretary Sajid Javid added: “We have always been clear that we will not hesitate to take rapid action at our borders to stop the spread of Covid-19 and protect the gains made by our successful vaccination programme.”

On Wednesday, the Balearic Islands were moved from the “green” to “amber list” following a rise in cases.