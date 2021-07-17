ALEX Salmond’s Alba party has reapplied to register official descriptions of itself after all its previous ideas were rejected by watchdogs.

The Electoral Commission last month threw out Alba's first attempt at ballot paper slogans, saying they failed to meet the "proper requirements".

They included “Get Independence Done” and “For the independence supermajority”.

The fatal flaw was that they all omitted the name of the party, potentially confusing people about who they were being asked to vote for.

Alba, which was launched in March, was banned from using the slogans on ballots at the Holyrood election as it failed to apply before the January 31 deadline.

However it still needs to register new descriptions for use on ballots in future elections.

Alba’s second attempt involves seven slogans which all mention Alba and independence and little else.

They are:

Alba for Independence

Alba Party for independence

Your local Alba Party independence champion

Your local Alba independence champion

Alba Party for independence now

Alba Party it’s time for independence

Alba Party for Scottish independence

The Commission also rejected Alba’s proposed logo in June, a stylised St Andrew’s Cross above the word ALBA, as it “contains an unqualified prohibited word”.

The long list of prohibited words includes Scotland, Scots Scottish, as well as “Britian, British, England, English, National… United Kingdom, Wales and Welsh".

The party has now revised its logos as well, so they say “Alba party” and “Alba party for Independence”.

The Electoral Commission is expected to rule on the new applications over the summer.

Despite flopping at at the Holyrood election, when it got 1.7 per cent of the list vote and no MSPs, Alba has said it intends to stand in next year's council elections.

Although also fought under a proportional system, it will be even harder for Alba candidates to get elected next May because of the electoral arithmetic involved.

Under Electoral Commission rules, all parties can register 12 official descriptions for use on ballot papers.

Names and slogans which appear on leaflets and other election bumpf do not need registered, which let Alba use many of its unofficial slogans on mailshots in May.

After the last rejection, an Alba spokesman said: "We have updated our registrations to the Electoral commission and look forward to their decision."