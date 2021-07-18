Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are now to self-isolate in a u-turn following a political row over NHS Test and Trace contact.

Boris Johnson has abandoned plans to avoid quarantine after being contacted by NHS Test and Trace following a furious political backlash.

The PM will self-isolate at Chequers after being contacted by NHS Test and Trace and will not take part in the pilot daily testing programme, a Downing Street spokesman said.

The u-turn came less than three hours after No 10 announced the two ministers would carry on working in Downing Street while taking daily tests.

A spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has been contacted by NHS Test and Trace to say he is a contact of someone with Covid.

“He was at Chequers when contacted by Test and Trace and will remain there to isolate. He will not be taking part in the testing pilot.

“He will continue to conduct meetings with ministers remotely. The Chancellor has also been contacted and will also isolate as required and will not be taking part in the pilot.”

Whilst the test and trace pilot is fairly restrictive, allowing only essential government business, I recognise that even the sense that the rules aren’t the same for everyone is wrong. To that end I’ll be self isolating as normal and not taking part in the pilot. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 18, 2021

Earlier today Downing Street said Boris Johnson had been contacted by NHS Test and Trace as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 but will not be self-isolating.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak tweeted: “Whilst the test and trace pilot is fairly restrictive, allowing only essential government business, I recognise that even the sense that the rules aren’t the same for everyone is wrong.

“To that end I’ll be self-isolating as normal and not taking part in the pilot.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Government was in “chaos” at a time when in needed to maintain public confidence.

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have been busted yet again for thinking the rules that we are all following don’t apply to them,” he said.

“The way the Prime Minister conducts himself creates chaos, makes for bad government and has deadly consequences for the British public."