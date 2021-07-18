AUSTRALIA is reviewing the visa of British right-wing commentator Katie Hopkins, who boasted in elaborate detail about breaking hotel quarantine rules on social media.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews has directed the country's Border Force to carry out the review after Ms Hopkins told Instagram followers that she had been trying to flout restrictions in her hotel by answering her door naked and without a face mask.

The media personality is quarantining in a Sydney hotel ahead of a now-axed role in the upcoming season of Big Brother, broadcast by the Australian Seven Network and boasted that she could get kicked out the country through her plan to breach the rules.

Thousands of Australians are unable to return home due to reduced flight caps as part of the nation's Covid-19 restrictions.

Currently, amid concerns over the Delta variant, Australia is employing a limit on international arrivals coming into the country. The current weekly state and territory intake sits at 3,070, with a review set for the end of August.

The former Apprentice star has already been axed from the upcoming season of Australia’s Big Brother VIP after reportedly admitting to deliberately disobeying strict hotel quarantine rules.

Hopkins, 46, broadcast a video of her live from what she claimed was a Sydney hotel room on Saturday morning, describing Covid-19 lockdowns as “the greatest hoax in human history” while joking about elaborate plans to breach quarantine rules.

The 28-minute video, which was originally broadcast live on Instagram and then uploaded on YouTube and had been deleted.

The former Apprentice star turned far-right commentator arrived in Australia this week and was immediately placed into two weeks of quarantine in a government-mandated hotel.

She told followers that she had found ways to enter Australia and other countries... and she claimed she had been trying to flout restrictions in her hotel by answering her door naked and without a face mask.

She said Sydney was "locked down to death" and that she was to get three meals a day brought to the door and had to comply with strict rules for collection.

"I've been in all seriousness by the police officer who checked me in told me that when they knock on my door I have to wait 30 seconds till I can open the door.

"I can open the door but only in a face mask "So what I've been doing, this is so sad, this is the stuff I would always kept to myself in the past, so I've been lying in wait round the corner in my bathroom.

"I've been lying in wait, as someone knocks on the door, I'm trying to get to the door spring it open and frighten the sh*t out of them and do it naked with no face mask and I want the sergeant in the foyer to come up and tell me off. So I could stand that they could while he tells me off. So that is one game I am playing."

She added: "So, my other thing is that when I get locked down and get told I can't do something, as you will know, it makes me want to do it more.

"So I've got all of these naughty thoughts because I've basically been put here captive.

"So my next plan. I've got, olive oil... I'm gonna rub myself in baby oil. I'm going to do a streak down the corridor and when they come up to grapple me back in, I'm going to be like really really oily. I'm gonna be like a streaker on a football pitch but way better, because I'm going to be on floor 28 of this apartment block. "And then they are going to have to drag me back to my room by my feet.

"So that's my other plan.

"I will probably get thrown out of the country, but frankly darlings, if now's not the time for streaking in baby oil, when is."

She said she had been constantly asked how she got into the country.

"There's a few things I really want to be very, very, very clear about on this. And I can't really help you because how I got here is related to the stuff I've got in my passport, and that comes from being a gobby mouthed old cow for 20 years worth and being the Mail online journalist and whatever. So, that's part of the reason I managed to get here.

"The other reason is that at the same time as I went to America, Britons weren't allowed to go to America, when I went to Germany, British people weren't allowed to Germany. But you know, I honestly say b*****ks to the rules, but I don't have a method of sharing that for anybody else.

"I just don't have a route that anybody else can follow.

"What I specifically want to say about that is, I think this is b*****it. I think it's b*****it that I can be here, and you can't. I think it's b*****it that families who need to visit relatives here whether they're dying or not.

"I know of a mother who hasn't been able to get back with her own baby.

"So it's b*****it that I'm here, and you can't.

"And I've always called that right since the start of this 20 months ago 24 months or whatever I was being called back then for saying it, lockdown is and remains the greatest hoax in human history.

"And the fact that I'm here, is like, I'm no VIP, obviously, but those VIPs that did the Euros and s**t like that this is the same thing.

"Those VIPs at the Euros, it's all the same s**t and I'm hoping to be part of calling it out whilst I'm here and I'm taking the punishment of 14 days locked in this room.

"Now, clearly it's very lovely look I've got a window. I've got oranges in a bowl, my darlings look, would you look at those, hate those bloody oranges..."

The Seven Network in Australia has confirmed Ms Hopkins was no longer attached to the show Big Brother VIP.

"Seven and Endemol Shine strongly condemn her irresponsible and reckless comments in hotel quarantine," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews confirmed in a statement Ms Hopkin's case was being reviewed.

"It is despicable that anyone would behave in such a way that puts our health officials and community at risk," she said.

"I have directed Australian Border Force to immediately consider the facts of this matter and urgently review whether this individual is complying with the requirements of her visa."

Health Minister Greg Hunt said Ms Hopkins' border exemption came at the request of the Seven Network and did not count towards the existing cap on arrivals.

He described Ms Hopkins's alleged actions as "dangerous, irresponsible and apparently deliberate".

"Right now, in my view, if the facts are born out, of deliberately exposing someone to potential contact with a person who has not completed quarantine, then the strongest action should be taken," he said.

"If the stories are accurate, instead of Big Brother watching Katie Hopkins, Katie Hopkins should be watching Big Brother from a long, long way away."

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said he had no issue deporting Ms Hopkins if she was found to have broken infection control rules.

"I'm the one who wanted to send home Johnny Depp's dog, so I have no problem sending home someone who wants to flout our laws," he told the ABC.

"If you want to do that, pack your bongo and get out of country!"

The Australian Muslim Advocacy Network has written to the Prime Minister and the Home Affairs Minister, asking if a character test was carried out before she was granted a visa.

"The decision to allow Katie Hopkins into Australia for a public-facing purpose is highly controversial and should have triggered a serious character assessment," solicitor Rita Jabri-Markwell wrote.

Ms Hopkins and LBC agreed that she would leave she radio station with immediate effect in 2017 after using the term "final solution" in response to the Manchester Arena Bombing.

She has also compared migrants to cockroaches and claimed people with dementia should not "block hospital beds".