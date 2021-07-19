A publicly-owned train company will carry out a review after it sparked a row for not enforcing social distancing on its cross-border trains.

LNER had come under fire on Monday after it announced its trains travelling from England to Scotland would drop social distancing measures, in line with the new UK Government guidance.

At the same time, passengers in Scotland are still required to observe social distancing on public transport.

Transport Scotland said it was "not acceptable" for LNER to "issue inaccurate advice".

However, in a statement on Monday evening, the company changed its position, saying it was "reviewing its approach" on Anglo-Scottish services and would provide an update in due course.

An LNER spokesman said: “We are reviewing our approach to social distancing onboard our Anglo-Scot services.

“The safety of our customers and colleagues remains our top priority and we will provide an update in due course.

“We are continuing to provide an enhanced cleaning programme onboard our trains and at our stations as well as reminding customers to wear a face mask, unless exempt.

“We are also using our reservation system to prevent overcrowding and our website to continue to inform customers which are our least busy and busier services, to enable people to plan ahead and travel in confidence.”

While England has lifted all legal restrictions, Scotland has adopted a more cautious approach as some measures are still in place as it entered Level 0 on Monday.

From today, more people in Scotland will be allowed to meet indoors and attend weddings and funerals, although with some "modifications".

One-metre physical distancing remains in place for people from different households in public spaces, together with some limits on outdoor gatherings as well as the mandatory use of face coverings.