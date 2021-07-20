IN years to come it will be a question in a pub quiz, assuming we still have pubs then. If not there, then a starter for ten on University Challenge (nothing short of global thermonuclear war will stop UC). Here goes: “What did the Covid-19 era acronym FACTS stand for?”
We’ve certainly watched enough of those public information ads to know by now. Giant letters sidling up to people to remind them to F: wear a face covering; A: avoid crowded places; C: clean hands; T: keep a two metre distance; S: self-isolate if you have the virus.
The message has now been retired, ostensibly because the rules have changed - two metres have become one - but in large part because few people could work out what FACTS meant. For some, its greatest value lay in being different to Downing Street’s message.
To read the rest of this analysis, sign up to The Herald's new political newsletter, Unspun, and get unrivalled political analysis in your inbox every day at 6pm.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.