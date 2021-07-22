GB News presenter Nigel Farage have come under fire over a report on migrants crossing the English Channel.

Mr Farage and his crew took a boat out in the channel to film people trying to make their way to British shores.

During the segment, which was posted on social media, the former UKIP leader focussed on a dinghy which he claimed was carrying migrants.

Mr Farage speculated that the boat was “probably stolen”, and added that the vessel, which doesn’t appear to have an engine, would be in serious danger were the sea not so calm.

“They’ve got a lovely day,” Farage said. “If the weather was to puff up, that’d be the end of that lot.”

He ends by saying he will be talking about the situation with migrants crossing the channel on his GB News show later.

The comments have been condemned online, with SNP politicians criticising the "lack of humanity" and branding the segment "ghastly".

Scotland’s Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson Tweeted: “The lack of humanity on display here by both Nigel Farage and GB News is a disgrace.

“There was a time when the UK willingly helped refugees. Now the outriders for Little Brexit Britain film them like zoo animals. #Notinmyname”

SNP colleague John Nicolson MP said: “He’s talking about human beings dying. Revolting man.

“Sooner this ghastly channel falls off air the better.”

Mr Farage announced last week that he would be presenting a daily show on GB News, which has been rocked by a row over a presenter 'taking the knee' during a live broadcast.

Guto Harri was suspended by the channel after making the anti-racism gesture on air. He has since resigned.

In a video announcing Farage’s appointment, the former UKIP and Brexit party leader announced he would “not be taking the knee for anyone”.