The Scottish Parliament is on nationwide search to find 129 local heroes who helped their communites during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Every MSP is being asked to nominate one of their constituents who have made an extraordinary contribution to the lives of other people living in Scotland locally or nationally.

Those selected will be invited to take part in the Parliament’s Opening Ceremony.

The event, due to take place in October, will serve as the official start of the new parliamentary term following May’s election – although MSPs have been working since polling day.

In an initiative which has taken place at the last three openings.

Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, Alison Johnstone MSP said: “As parliamentarians we have all heard directly of the difficult circumstances that many people in our communities have faced because of this pandemic.

"But alongside this, we have heard so many uplifting stories of people and communities coming together to protect those most vulnerable.

“As we begin this new session of Parliament, we are filled with renewed purpose, hope and determination to make things better for people in Scotland.

"Therefore, it is fitting that we can use this occasion to tell the story of those across Scotland who have provided that optimism for others.

“As we seek to recover and rebuild our country, I am proud that the Parliament can play it’s part in celebrating and honouring those that have made such a positive difference during challenging times.”

To find out more please contact one of your local MSPs.