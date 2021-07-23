A NEW accreditation scheme is being launched to encourage businesses to provide secure contracts, flexible hours and payment of the real living wage.

The Scottish Living Hours Accreditation Scheme recognises that the number and frequency of work hours is "critical to tackling in-work poverty".

It builds on the existing living wage accreditation scheme, with businesses looking for certification required to meet the following standards:

payment of the real living wage

providing a contract reflecting accurate hours worked and a guaranteed minimum of 16 hours a week (unless the worker requests otherwise)

ensuring at least four weeks’ notice of shifts and guaranteed payment if shifts are cancelled within this period

The scheme will be supported by £380,000 of funding and is to be administered by the Poverty Alliance.

They will begin contacting prospective employers on August 1 to start the accreditation process.

Richard Lochhead, the SNP fair work minister, said: “No one should be working in an insecure, unstable job that doesn’t pay the real living wage.

"Good progress has been made on the real living wage in Scotland, with over 2,000 employers now being accredited and helping to reduce in-work poverty.

"We are going further and will now introduce a national living hours accreditation scheme for Scotland in the first 100 days of this Parliament.

“Together with the Poverty Alliance and Living Wage Scotland, the new living hours accreditation scheme will help to alleviate in work poverty and create more secure, sustainable and satisfying jobs.

"I encourage businesses across Scotland to look at the scheme and sign up to ensure you are providing the best possible work conditions for your valued staff.

“Fair work is at the heart of our economic recovery and it is only right that workers across the country are in jobs that can provide secure, consistent contracts and pay a real living wage."

Peter Kelly, director of Poverty Alliance, said: “Building on the strength of the living wage movement, we need to be more ambitious in finding ways to support employers to make a stronger commitment to fair work practice.

"By working with our 2,000-strong network of accredited living wage employers, we will support employers to become living hours accredited, helping to tackle the problem of insecure work and in-work poverty in Scotland.”