The Scottish Liberal Democrat's have accused the UK Government of penalising elderly EU citizens after it was revealed that only 2% of all applications for the EU Settlement Scheme were from people aged over 65.

The figures were released by the House of Lords European Affairs Committee, reigniting new concerns on the current status of EU nationals living in the UK.

The UK Government’s EU Settlement Scheme set a deadline of June 30 by which EU citizens had to apply allowing them to remain in the UK following the end of the transition period.

As previously reported by The Herald, the Government has processed over 5.4 million applications so far, but more than half a million EU citizens are still waiting for Settled Status.

The report by the House of Lords European Affairs Committee calls on ministers to scrap the Scheme’s digital-only approach and allow people awarded ‘settled’ or ‘pre-settled’ status the option of a physical document to prove their status and rights in Britain.

Now Scottish Liberal Democrat interim leader Alistair Carmichael has said:“Liberal Democrats have extensively warned the government of potential issues that could affect the lives of thousands of EU citizens who chose to make the UK their home.

"For over a year we have warned about a disturbing number of glitches in the system, which made the application process hard for many.

"While the inadequacy of certain mobile phones for uploading documents is an easy fix issue for the younger generations, the elderly EU citizens could have found those issues insurmountable.

"Meanwhile the paper application has been complicated and slow.

"They should not be penalised for the government's terrible planning and handling of Brexit.

“The government must urgently revisit their line and grant more time to over 65 EU citizens to apply for their status.”