Sunday's editorials cover Covid vaccinations in children, a planned rise in National Insurance to fund a pay rise for NHS staff and Prince Harry's plans to write 'tell all' memoirs.

Sunday Times

The notion that vaccinating the young is entirely about preserving the old 'misses the point' that public health programmes protect everyone, writes Kevin Pringle.

"The reason why young children, including my own, are given the flu vaccine every year isn't just because it can be an unpleasant illness for them.

"It's also because children spread flu easily, and therefore vaccinating them helps to safeguard others who are vulnerable including older people.

"It isn't possible to comprehend a vaccination programme only by reference to what the individual gets from it.

"Its works for us all collectively, or it doesn't work at all.

"Some people don't like that because it doesn't suit their libertarian ideology, but I'm afraid such right-wingery has precisely nothing to offer in getting to grips with a pandemic.

Sunday Telegraph

The Tory turn to tax hikes betrays the millions who went blue in 2019, writes Emma Revell.

"With the excuse of a once in a generation pandemic, this Government has sought to bring in tax hikes.

"From a corporation rate spike to 25 per cent to a freeze on the tax-free income tax allowance, Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, has been chipping away at the amount of money workers take home.

"The latest attack on the working age population, came in the form of an increase in National Insurance, supposedly to pay for social care but which, within days, was rumoured to be footing the bill for an NHS pay rise.

"Where is the party of lower taxes?

"The last chancellor to push through a National Insurance rise to fund the NHS was Gordon Brown; is that really who Conservative voters wanted to see this Government take inspiration from".

"The additional borrowing and spending that has taken place during the pandemic needs to be paid for but why is the Government heading to the nations' pay-packets for its rescue."

Mail on Sunday

It's time for Prince Harry to take a long hard look in the mirror, writes Sarah Vine.

"You don't get a four-book deal with an advance approaching £30million if the person signing the cheque doesn't know for sure there's some seriously juicy stuff on offer.

"The revelation that Prince Harry is working on a tell-all autobiography in collaboration with Pulitzer Prize-winning ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer would have been nerve-wracking enough for the Queen, given his recent track record with Oprah et al.

"Now it transpires there are three more books in the pipeline.

"One can't help wondering: is it possible that Prince Harry might not actually be the rather sweet, generous hearted man he always seemed to be - or even the emotional, bleeding heart Prince of Woke he likes to project.

"Details of how he 'led' contract negotiations from his £11million mansion in Montecito are in themselves quite revealing.

"His starting price was £18million; the bidding apparenlty ended around the £29million mark. That's the kind of deal Gordon 'greed is good' Gekko would be proud of."