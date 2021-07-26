SEAFOOD businesses are to benefit from a £1.8 million funding pot to help them recover from the economic impacts of Brexit and the pandemic.
The cash boost will be managed by trade body Seafood Scotland and will support firms to access new markets within the UK and abroad, including in Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East.
The move will also include developing a strategy to encourage sustainability and improve quality assurance and accreditation of seafood produce.
In Scotland, ‘buy local, support local’ campaigns will also encourage growth in the domestic market.
Announcing the funding on a visit to processors Joseph Robertson in Aberdeen, SNP Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “The last 16 months have been devastating for businesses in the seafood sector who have faced significant losses due to hospitality closures from Covid-19 and a raft of new trade barriers and bureaucracy following Brexit.
“The seafood sector is a crucial part of our rural economy, supporting jobs in coastal communities and our priority has been to protect people’s livelihoods.
“While we continue to work to resolve some of the export issues the sector faces, this new funding will help the sector’s longer term recovery from these recent challenges.
“The funding for Seafood Scotland will help businesses explore new markets, giving them the support to promote their products across the UK and further afield.”
Donna Fordyce, chief executive of Seafood Scotland, said: “The Scottish seafood supply chain is now firmly in recovery mode, with ambitious plans to access new markets and to grow existing trade relationships.
“Our role is to support them on this journey, opening doors to new opportunities, and to spread the word about the quality of our produce, which is prized the world over.”
