THE UK Government is to unveil a new strategy today to give people a named police officer to contact for help.

The plans, which are to be implemented in England and Wales only due to devolved policy, is part of Boris Johnson’s so-called ‘levelling up’ agenda.

Launched today by the Home Office, the Beating Crime policy will also see league tables brought in for forces south of the border to record how quickly they answer 101 and 999 calls.

It will trial the use of alcohol tags which can detect levels of drink in sweat, to determine if an offender has committed an alcohol-fuelled crime, and make offenders pick up litter and clean streets as part of community payback orders.

The Prime Minister said: “When I first stood on the steps of Downing Street as Prime Minister, I promised to back the police and make people safer, because we cannot level up the country when crime hits the poorest hardest and draws the most vulnerable into violence.

“That is why my Government has remained unstinting in its efforts to protect the British public and this plan delivers a fresh commitment, as we emerge from the impacts of the pandemic, to have less crime, fewer victims and a safer society.”

However Labour has called the measures a “rehash of old polices” and say they are unlikely to reduce crime.

Nick Thomas-Symonds MP, the party’s shadow Home Secretary said: “The Conservatives are all talk and no action when it comes to tackling crime.

“On their watch, police numbers are down and community policing has been decimated...

“There are already targets in place for emergency response times and having named officers in wards is not enough to make up for the devastating scale of Conservative cuts to community policing that drove police numbers down...”