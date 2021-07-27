SNP ministers have been urged to "get a grip" after figures showed the worst accident and emergency waiting times since January 2018.

Statistics show just 78.7 per cent of attendances at A&E services were seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged with the four-hour standard for the week ending July 18.

The target is 95%, which was met by just seven Scottish hospitals.

A total of 856 patients spent more than eight hours in an A&E department and 169 patients spent more than 12 hours in one.

Scottish Conservative health spokeswoman Annie Wells said SNP Health Secretary Humza Yousaf "needs to wake up and recognise the reality of what is happening on the frontline in our NHS".

She said: "Only last week he claimed there wasn’t a crisis in our health service.

“Now we see the worst accident and emergency waiting times on record since the first week of 2018.

"Over a fifth of patients are not being seen within the SNP’s target time of four hours and nearly 900 patients waited more than eight hours to be treated.

“That is completely unacceptable and unsustainable going forward.

"Our heroic health service staff are overwhelmed as they continue to tackle the Covid pandemic as well as trying to treat accident and emergency patients as quickly as possible.

“Waiting times are getting worse week on week and threatening to spiral out of control.

"Rather than downplaying issues, Humza Yousaf should urgently work with frontline staff to guarantee patients will be treated within target times set by SNP Ministers.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader and health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “This is yet another damning indictment on the SNP’s failure to re-mobilise NHS services.

“A&E waiting times are spiralling further and further out of control, and the Health Secretary seems to be at a loss over how to tackle it.

“The SNP has failed to re-mobilise the NHS and to deal with the huge medical backlog.

"We can have no doubt that the treatment backlog is pushing more and more desperate Scots into A&E and emergency clinicians have been warning about this problem for months.

“The Health Secretary must act and act now to stop the downward spiral in our A&E. The people of Scotland deserve so much better than this.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.