NICOLA Sturgeon has urged pregnant women to come forward for their coronavirus vaccination.

The First Minister said the evidence of the jag's safety is "overwhelming".

It came as she said there are "strong grounds for hope" that Scotland will be able to lift most Covid restrictions on August 9 as planned.

Speaking during a coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said: "The Scottish Government in line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation is strongly recommending that pregnant women get the vaccine as soon as they are asked to do so.

"Vaccination is the best way of protecting against the risks of Covid and pregnancy and these include admission of the pregnant mother to intensive care, and also the possibility of premature birth.

"Already in Scotland alone, more than 4,000 pregnant women have received the vaccine and there are thousands and thousands more across the world who have received the vaccine.

"The evidence of its safety is overwhelming."

Figures show there were seven deaths of coronavirus patients and 1,044 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The First Minister said there were 472 people in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down three on the previous day, with 63 patients in intensive care, down two.