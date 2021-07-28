A CANDIDATE to be the next leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats has opened the door to a coalition with Labour in Holyrood.

Alex Cole-Hamilton also sought to "draw a line" under his party's coalition with the Tories at Westminster in 2010.

It came as he launched his leadership bid in Edinburgh following Willie Rennie's decision to step down after a decade in charge of the party.

Mr Cole-Hamilton, 44, said Scotland has moved backwards on mental health, child poverty, hospital waiting times and school attainment.

He said the country "has been gripped by a clash of nationalisms", with the SNP on one side and "Boris Johnson's Brexiteers" on the other.

He added: "People are desperate in Scotland for an alternative, and after everything we've been through we just need new hope right now."

Asked why people have stopped voting for the LibDems, the Edinburgh Western MSP said: "It's not rocket science – that's in large part due to our role in the coalition.

"I am very much the first of the post-coalition generation of politicians to come to prominence in the LibDems.

"If I become the leader, I'll become the first leader in any part of the UK within my party to have had no involvement in the coalition.

"I wasn't election, I wasn't in the room.

"Had I been in the room, of course I would have pushed back on certain things, of course I would have tried to block them.

"But at the end of the day we can draw a line under that now."

Mr Cole-Hamilton said he did not "fear power", adding: "In fact, I want Liberals to be in power, because without power you can't change things effectively."

Asked if his route to power was a coalition with Labour at the next election, he said: "It's not rocket science to say that in a devolved administration with a proportional representation election system, that it is geared around coalitions, and I don't fear that.

"I like working with people. I work right across the chamber to great effect, with the Conservatives, with Labour, with the SNP on an issue-by-issue basis."

He added: "I will try to find consensus with those people who share my values on a broad range of things.

"And it's inevitable that if we are to see a change in government from the SNP, who have stagnated for 14 years in power, then we need to seek out a progressive alternative.

"And that might be coalition with Labour, but I'm not saying that that's a given.

"There is still a great distance between me and the Labour Party on many, many things."

Mr Cole-Hamilton said he has a "great personal friendship" with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, and he looked forward to working with him.

He said he has coffee with Mr Sarwar regularly.

But he said Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross "has shown that he is part of the problem" in terms of "toxic British nationalism".

He added: "I'm not sure there's ever going to be common ground enough for that sort of formal coalition to ever happen [with the Tories]."

Mr Cole-Hamilton is the favourite to replace Mr Rennie and is the only candidate to emerge so far.

He launched his leadership bid this morning at the Boardwalk Beach Club cafe in Edinburgh.