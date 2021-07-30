A COUNCIL-RUN charity tasked with the upkeep of a historic property in Edinburgh has come under scrutiny from watchdogs.

The Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) is looking into concerns relating to the "governance and decision-making" of Lauriston Castle Trust.

Local campaigners have previously raised fears over the condition of parts of the estate and the management of an endowment fund.

A spokeswoman for OSCR confirmed it is engaging with the council as the sole charity trustee, but said it would not be appropriate to comment further.

Perched close to the shores of the Firth of Forth, Lauriston Castle dates back to the late 16th century and is described as a "hidden gem" by VisitScotland. An earlier castle fell victim to the "Burning of Edinburgh" by English forces in 1544.

It is of "outstanding" architectural and historical interest, according to Historic Environment Scotland, with a "designed landscape" providing the setting for a Category A listed building.

The tower house was commissioned by Sir Archibald Napier after he bought the land in the north-west of the city in 1590.

It later passed through various owners, with extensive additions in the 1820s by the Scottish architect William Burn, a pioneer of the Scottish Baronial Revival.

Further changes included porches thought to have been designed by William Henry Playfair, the architect behind the Eastern, or Third, New Town in Edinburgh and the neoclassical National Gallery of Scotland and Royal Scottish Academy on The Mound in the city centre.

William Robert Reid, the owner of a leading cabinet making business, bought the property in 1902 and following his death in 1919, and that of his wife a few years later, the house, grounds and contents were gifted to the nation.

It is now a museum providing a glimpse into life for the wealthy Scottish Edwardian middle classes, with a furniture collection spanning Scotland, England and Europe, and has hosted the Lord Provost's annual garden party.

While the museum has been shut during to the pandemic, the grounds – which are included in the Inventory of Gardens and Designed Landscapes in Scotland – are open to the public during the day.

Last year, campaigners raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of a Victorian greenhouse, as well as other maintenance issues.

The current value of an endowment fund left by the Reids was also questioned.

Emails released under Freedom of Information legislation, and published on the council's website, show OSCR contacted the local authority in March to "discuss some concerns we have regarding the governance and decision-making" at Lauriston Castle Trust.

In response, a senior accountant at Edinburgh Council said: "The council is carrying out a review of the governance and administrative arrangements in place in relation to the Lauriston Castle Trust of which the council is involved as trustee.

"This review follows on from concerns raised by an individual in respect of Lauriston Castle.

"The piece of work in relation to Lauriston Castle Trust is part of a wider review which will also consider the arrangements in place in relation to other trusts of which the council is a trustee.

"Please note that we have engaged Brodies LLP to provide specialist charity law advice in this regard."

A spokeswoman for OSCR told The Herald: "OSCR is currently engaged with City of Edinburgh Council as the charity trustee for Lauriston Castle Trust in relation to some concerns which have been raised regarding the governance and decision-making within the charity.

"It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

She added: "At this stage we do not have an open inquiry into the charity but are engaging with the council as the charity trustee."

A spokeswoman for Edinburgh Council said: “The council is carrying out a review of its governance of the trusts of which it is the trustee.

"The council is considering which decision-making structure is the most appropriate for these trusts.

"The review is ongoing and options will be presented to committee for approval in due course."

It is understood the endowment fund is not being looked into as an issue.