ALEX Salmond has claimed Alba is the "fast growning political party" in Europe.

He made the comments as he accepted a nomination to continue as leader of the newly-formed party.

The former first minister launched Alba earlier this year, with candidates running for list seats in the Scottish Parliament elections.

Despite claims it could help build an independence “supermajority”, the party failed to win any MSPs and secured just 1.7 per cent of the regional vote.

However, it has two MPs and a number of councillors around Scotland who left the SNP in order to join.

The Alba Party failed to gain seats at the Scottish election

Read MORE: Alba reaches 6,000 members as 65-year SNP loyal quits

Ahead of their inaugural conference in September, Mr Salmond revealed the party is eyeing up third place in Scottish politics, behind the SNP and Labour.

He told the Sunday Mail: “Alba is on the move and I am proud to accept the nomination to be the first-ever elected leader of this emerging party.

“We are heading for bronze medal position behind the SNP and Labour in Scottish politics.

“The difference is that Alba are now Europe’s fastest growing political party, and on the way up, while they are on the way down.”

Earlier this week we told how the party welcomed its 6,000th member.

Longstanding SNP member Moira Brown, who spent 65 years in the party, signed up for Alba saying she wanted faster progress to Scottish independence.

Mr Salmond presented Mrs Brown with a Scotland football strip numbered 6,000 as he made a surprise visit to her home to welcome her to the party.