Humza Yousaf has demanded a full investigation into a Scots nursery over alleged discrimination against his daughter.

The Health Secretary is seeking legal advice after his two-year-old daughter was among several children with ethnic names who were allegedly rejected on the basis there was "no space".

Mr Yousaf and his wife, Nadia El-Nakla, spoke to the Daily Record and set up fake profiles to uncover what they believe to be "a private nursery discriminating applicants on basis of their ethnicity/religion."

Sara Ahmad, a relative of Ms El-Nakla's, applied on May 12 for her two-year-old child, but according to Mr Yousaf, was told more than a week later that there was no availability "now or in the foreseeable future".

However, on the day Ms Ahmad was refused, Ms El-Nakla is reported to have been invited to fill in a form for a fake profile under the name Suzy Sheppard, and was offered a tour.

The couple then asked a journalist with the Daily Record to investigate the situation with Little Scholars Nursery in Broughty Ferry further.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Mr Yousaf explained: "I was sure there must be a rational explanation but my wife felt differently.

"She created a profile with a White Scot name & made an application, she also asked her sister 'Sara Ahmed' to submit an application on the same day. Her sister was rejected but White Scot application accepted."

He continued: "I cannot tell you how angry I am. As a father all I want to do is protect my girls, yet aged two, I believe my daughter has faced discrimination.

"If this had not happened to me I'm not sure I would have believed it could happen in 2021."

A spokesman for the owner of the nursery, Usha Fowdar, did not comment on “each ­individual email ­application”.

He told the Record: “Our nursery is extremely proud of being open and inclusive to all and any claim to the contrary is demonstrably false and an ­accusation that we would refute in the strongest possible terms.

“In addition to our owners being of Asian heritage, across more than a decade we have regularly welcomed both children and staff from a range of different religious, cultural, ethnic and racial ­backgrounds including two Muslim families currently.

“We have also regularly made arrangements to accommodate different lifestyles by, for example, providing a halal menu for those children who come from Muslim families.”