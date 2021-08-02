Humza Yousaf has demanded a full investigation into a Scots nursery over alleged discrimination against his daughter.
The Health Secretary is seeking legal advice after his two-year-old daughter was among several children with ethnic names who were allegedly rejected on the basis there was "no space".
Mr Yousaf and his wife, Nadia El-Nakla, spoke to the Daily Record and set up fake profiles to uncover what they believe to be "a private nursery discriminating applicants on basis of their ethnicity/religion."
Sara Ahmad, a relative of Ms El-Nakla's, applied on May 12 for her two-year-old child, but according to Mr Yousaf, was told more than a week later that there was no availability "now or in the foreseeable future".
However, on the day Ms Ahmad was refused, Ms El-Nakla is reported to have been invited to fill in a form for a fake profile under the name Suzy Sheppard, and was offered a tour.
The couple then asked a journalist with the Daily Record to investigate the situation with Little Scholars Nursery in Broughty Ferry further.
In a lengthy Twitter thread, Mr Yousaf explained: "I was sure there must be a rational explanation but my wife felt differently.
My wife's instincts & great investigative journalism by @anniebrownword has uncovered what I believe to be a private nursery discriminating applicants on basis of their ethnicity/religion— Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) August 2, 2021
With no explanation from Little Scholars, we will pursue the truth & get answers we deserve
"She created a profile with a White Scot name & made an application, she also asked her sister 'Sara Ahmed' to submit an application on the same day. Her sister was rejected but White Scot application accepted."
He continued: "I cannot tell you how angry I am. As a father all I want to do is protect my girls, yet aged two, I believe my daughter has faced discrimination.
"If this had not happened to me I'm not sure I would have believed it could happen in 2021."
A spokesman for the owner of the nursery, Usha Fowdar, did not comment on “each individual email application”.
He told the Record: “Our nursery is extremely proud of being open and inclusive to all and any claim to the contrary is demonstrably false and an accusation that we would refute in the strongest possible terms.
“In addition to our owners being of Asian heritage, across more than a decade we have regularly welcomed both children and staff from a range of different religious, cultural, ethnic and racial backgrounds including two Muslim families currently.
“We have also regularly made arrangements to accommodate different lifestyles by, for example, providing a halal menu for those children who come from Muslim families.”
