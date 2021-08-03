THE Scottish Government is considering the use of vaccine passports to access "certain higher risk venues", Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said a phone app is currently being developed to make access to Covid status certificates easier for international travel.

This could also support the use of such certificates in domestic settings, she said.

However, Ms Sturgeon said she was "far from convinced" that vaccine passports are the right thing to do.

She stressed she would be "passionately" opposed to their use in accessing public services.

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur raised concerns the app would pave the way for vaccine passports "by stealth".

In a virtual update to MSPs, Ms Sturgeon said: "I can also confirm that we continue to consider very carefully the possible, albeit limited, use of Covid status certification for access to certain higher risk venues in future.

"We are currently developing an app to make access to Covid status certificates – which will include vaccination details - easier for international travel. This will be launched next month.

"The app will have functionality to support the use of such certificates for domestic settings should we decide that this is appropriate.

"However, I can assure Parliament that we do not underestimate the ethical, equity and human rights issues associated with Covid status certification and will keep members updated and consulted on our thinking on this issue."