FAR-right extremist group Britain First have confirmed plans to set up an official branch in Scotland.

The controversial group made the announcement during their “battle bus” tour of the country.

Pictures show two minibuses, covered in banners which read ‘Britain First. Save the Union. Stay United’, outside the Scottish Parliament and Nicola Sturgeon’s official residence at Bute House.

The group also toured Falkirk, Dumfries and Ayrshire.

Britain First outside Bute House

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon confronted by right-wing candidate Jayda Fransen in Glasgow

In a press release, they stated: “Britain First has embarked on an extended tour of campaigning in Scotland, starting in the town of Dumfries.

“After campaigning in Dumfries, attracting much support, the convoy of Battle Buses headed to the coastal towns of Ayr and Troon.

“The mere sight of the Britain First campaigning vehicles triggered multiple leftists on Twitter, some even tagging the police in Scotland, erroneously expecting them to arrest our team.

“This is the first time that Britain First has campaigned across Scotland in many years. The tour will continue hitting town after town until all of central Scotland has been visited.

“A meeting will also be held to help launch a formal branch of our movement in Scotland.”

I am sorry to hear reports of Britain First campaigning on the streets of Troon. This is a fascist party who are only here to stir up trouble. I am sure the people of Ayrshire will reject their nonsense resoundingly. There is no place for racism here. — Carol Mochan MSP (@CMochan) August 3, 2021

The news sparked outrage from opposition politicians, who say locals will “reject their nonsense resoundingly.”

South Scotland Labour MSP, Carol Mochan, tweeted: “I am sorry to hear reports of Britain First campaigning on the streets of Troon. This is a fascist party who are only here to stir up trouble.

“I am sure the people of Ayrshire will reject their nonsense resoundingly. There is no place for racism here.”

Speaking to the Daily Record, Allan Dorans, SNP MP for Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock, said: "The last time those linked to this band of bigots came to Scotland during the Holyrood elections they were humiliated and roundly rejected at the ballot box.

"This racist group and its poisonous views have no place in Scotland, and it is vital that we challenge hatred wherever and whenever it rears its ugly head."

Former Britain First deputy leader Jayda Fransen confronting Nicola Sturgeon

Oliver Mundell, Tory MSP for Dumfriesshire, added: “The Scottish public have rejected this kind of bitter politics at the ballot box on dozens of occasions.

“This group are not really interested in defending the Union or promoting Scotland’s place in the United Kingdom, they only seek to stoke division and hatred.”

Mr Dorans was referring to the failed election attempt by Jayda Fransen – the former deputy leader of Britain First who left in 2019.

She was humiliated in May when she won just 46 votes in her bid to become an MSP.

Ms Fransen was recorded the day before the election confronting Nicola Sturgeon while she was campaigning in Glasgow’s southside – with the First Minister branding her a “fascist and racist”.