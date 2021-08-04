Scotland's long-awaited return to normality has been confirmed with Nicola Sturgeon announcing a move to "beyond Level 0" from next week.
On August 9, Scotland will see the majority of restrictions dropped in an effort to return society to close to pre-pandemic life.
Social distancing will be a thing of the past, nightclubs are set to open their doors, and large events will return to full capacity, as there will no longer be any restrictions on group gatherings.
However, as much as it seems to be back to normal for Scotland, there still lies some minor restrictions that will stay in place to help combat the further spread of Covid-19.
The following restrictions laid out by the First Minister, will remain in place:
- Face coverings are still mandatory in all indoor settings that they are currently required in, but exemptions still apply to the appropriate people in the move the First Minister said is highly likely to be in place for the immediate future.
- Indoor hospitality and other venues will still use the Test & Protect system to keep their contact-tracing scheme in place, and will continue to collect customer details.
- People will still be encouraged to work from home, with the Scottish Government advising a gradual return to work, and are encouraging employers to consider a hybrid role between office and home working.
- The First Minister also warned the chance of localised restrictions and travel restrictions may be brought back in to play to limit outbreaks of the virus and the potential of new variants.
- Although there are now no limits to the amount of people who can meet up in a group, indoor and outdoor venues such as concert halls and football stadiums will have to apply for special permission to host more than 5,000 people outdoors and 2,000 people indoors.
- Social distancing will remain in schools and secondary pupils and school staff will still have to wear masks, whilst regular tests for pupils will remain.
