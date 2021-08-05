THE return of Edinburgh's summer festivals has been hailed as a "signifiant moment" by the Scottish Government.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe opens tomorrow (August 6), followed by the Edinburgh International Festival (EIF), with the Edinburgh Art Festival already open.

The Edinburgh International Book Festival will open in a new venue on August 14, and the Edinburgh International Film Festival will welcome audiences from August 18.

The Scottish Government said the festivals' recovery from the impact of the pandemic has been supported by funding of more than £5.4 million.

SNP Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said: “Edinburgh’s festivals are back – a significant moment for these landmark, world-leading events, and for our nation’s capital.

“The festivals were sorely missed last summer, and their return is a major step in the right direction as well as testament to the determination of festival organisers, along with the artists, venues and businesses involved.

“Already a huge amount of work has gone on behind the scenes to support the return of these globally significant cultural events and the benefits they bring to Scotland for our culture, for tourism, for trade and our place on the world stage.

“I’m delighted to welcome the Edinburgh festivals’ return and see the world’s leading festival city come back to life in 2021.”

Sorcha Carey, chair of Festivals Edinburgh, said: “The support of the Scottish Government and its agencies has been crucial to the very survival of our world-famous festivals, and we’re deeply grateful.

"All those who’ve worked tirelessly and are now able to manage a careful restart will be delighted to reconnect the people of Scotland with the live culture they’ve so badly missed.

“We want to support the vision of the First Minister and her team that culture will be at the heart of recovery, and we look forward with hope that Edinburgh’s peak festivals season can mark a turning point for Scotland’s culture sector.”