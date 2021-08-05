MUSICIANS from the UK will be able to tour visa-free in Europe.

An agreement has been reached with 19 EU countries to allow musicians to perform overseas on short tours without needing visas and complex paperwork.

It comes after months of campaigning from high-profile artists such as Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John, who urged Westminster to put an end to the post-Brexit touring block.

The Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said in a statement: “We want the UK’s fantastic performers and other creative professionals to be able to tour abroad easily. We recognise challenges remain around touring, and we are continuing to work closely with the industry.

“We want to ensure that when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, touring can resume and our world-leading creative and cultural artists can continue to travel widely, learning their craft, growing their audiences and showing the best of British creativity to the world.”

The countries where musicians will be able to perform without needing a visa are: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Sweden.

It is understood negotiations are still underway with other countries to allow musicians and support staff to tour without visas for up to three months.

The SNP’s Pete Wishart, who is also a musician and former member of Runrig, welcomed the announcement.

He said: “The decision to scrap touring visas in the first place was politically motivated by the Tories and their ‘Brexit Britain’ ideology - and should never have been made. Especially given the EU was ready and willing to continue them reciprocatively.

“It is right that the UK government has finally seen sense, done what should have been done from the get-go, and negotiated to allow our musicians and performers to tour visa-free around Europe.

“Although visa-free travel for artists to nineteen countries is good, it is not the full access we had as part of the EU, and I hope the UK government continues to negotiate to ensure our artists can travel freely throughout all 27 EU countries.

“Anything less than that will still drive up the costs and cut long-standing creative ties between Scotland and some European countries.”