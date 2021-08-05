BORIS Johnson’s attempts to “deny democracy” are “unsustainable”, as he dodged questions on any future independence referendum.

We told earlier how the Prime Minister, during his two-day visit to Scotland, refused to be drawn on any future independence referendum, despite Michael Gove saying one would be held if there was “settled will” in Scotland.

He instead suggested the priority for the Scottish public was post-pandemic economic recovery.

Mr Johnson said: “My impression, talking to everybody around the country and in Scotland, is that people want us to get on with taking us through the pandemic, out the other side and having the strongest possible economic recovery – a vaccine-led economic recovery by which a simple vowel change takes us from ‘jabs, jabs, jabs’ to ‘jobs, jobs, jobs’.

“That is what we are trying to do.”

Responding to his comments, SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford MP said: “The SNP Government’s focus has been on tackling the pandemic.

“As we look to recover from the health crisis, it's clear that Scotland is vulnerable under Westminster control as the Tory government looks to inflict another decade of austerity, prematurely end Covid support schemes, prepares to scrap the £20 Universal Credit uplift, and refuses to bring forward a meaningful investment-led package to secure a strong recovery from the pandemic.

“The people of Scotland must have the choice of a better future.

"In May's Scottish elections, the SNP was returned to Government with a cast-iron mandate to hold a post-pandemic referendum – and Boris Johnson’s attempts to deny democracy are unsustainable.

“It’s clear beyond any doubt that the only way to protect our interests and secure a strong and fair recovery from the pandemic is to become an independent country.”

Earlier this week, Mr Gove insisted the UK Government would not stand in the way of another referendum.

When asked if Westminster government would block a vote forever, Mr Gove replied: "No, if it is the case that there is clearly a settled will in favour of a referendum, then one will occur."

Pushed on an answer, he was also quizzed over Mr Gove’s “settled will” comments and “what more do the SNP need to do?”