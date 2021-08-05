MARGARET Thatcher gave the UK a "big early start" in transitioning away from coal by closing so many mines, Boris Johnson has said.

The Prime Minister made the comments after he was asked about setting a deadine for the end of oil and gas exploration.

He was taking part in a virtual Q&A with journalists while visiting the Moray East offshore wind farm development, which is currently under construction.

Mr Johnson was asked if he agreed with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who said he wanted to see a “hard-edged timetable” for the end of oil and gas exploration.

He was also asked about the proposed Cambo oilfield development north-west of Shetland.

The Prime Minister said he understood the importance of the oil and gas industry to the north-east of Scotland, and that contracts that have been signed "should not be just ripped up".

He added: "But we need to transition, and we need to transition as fast as we reasonably can."

He said the potential of Scottish wind energy is "just incredible" and provides an opportunity to generate "high wage, high skilled jobs".

Pushed on a deadline for the end of oil and gas exploration, given the timeline to reach net-zero emissions, he said: "You look at what we've done already. We've transitioned away from coal in my lifetime.

"Thanks to Margaret Thatcher who closed so many coal mines across the country, we had a big early start and we're now moving rapidly away from coal altogether."

He added: "We're now down to less than 1 per cent, I think, of our energy comes from coal."