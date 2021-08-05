SNP ministers have been told to focus on clearing record-high cancer waiting times instead of telling patients waiting for lifesaving treatment to get fit and healthy while they face an agonising wait for help.

Cancer patients will be encouraged to exercise and eat healthily ahead of treatment as part of a new Scottish Government pilot scheme with waiting times at a two-year high.

With just 83% of suspected cancer patients starting their urgent treatment in the two-month target time, the Government is to trial “prehabilitation” to offer advice on nutrition, exercise and mental health while they wait.

The pre-treatment support will be provided at the eight Maggie’s cancer centres across Scotland, with the pilot being funded by the Scottish Government.

But opposition MSPs have called for “much greater urgency” from SNP ministers and a focus on clearing the backlog of cancer patients facing long waiting times to receive treatment, exacerbated by the pandemic.

You can purchase Steven Camley's cartoons by calling 0141 302 7000 or visiting thepicturedesk.co.uk

Labour’s health spokesperson, Jackie Baillie said: “Every effort to improve the chances of patients with cancer is welcome but while early diagnosis remains key there is major concern about the huge backlog of missing diagnoses and delays to screening.

"We need action to allow for rapid diagnosis and treatment of those with cancer. This was originally promised in the December cancer plan but is only now being piloted. We need to see much greater urgency from the SNP."

Scottish Conservative public health spokesperson, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, added: "Many patients and their families are suffering with cancer, and I welcome any efforts made by the SNP Government to help these patients improve the outcome of their treatment.

"However, nothing will enhance outcomes more than getting early treatment. Waiting times are at an all-time high, and many of the patients I see are deteriorating and struggling to cope.

"The SNP Government must do all necessary to resolve the significant backlog in treatments as quickly as possible and to get Scotland's NHS back up and running. “ LibDem health spokesperson, Alex Cole-Hamilton, has urged ministers to be given realistic timescales for how long they will be forced to wait for vital treatment.

He said: “I'm glad to see the Government taking a greater interest in these services which can help to prepare patients for what they have ahead of them.

"The big challenge for the Government now is to catch up on the backlog of screening appointments and tackle the months of missed cancer cases that the pandemic has generated.

"People need an accurate assessment of how long they can expect to wait for treatment, not just warm words and empty promises.

"We also need to see action on the appointment of a Patient Safety Commissioner. It's been almost a year since cross-party agreement was struck on this. The Government should be moving forward by now."

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf visited the Maggie’s Dundee centre to launch the “prehabilitation” project.

He said: “Prehabilitation enables people with cancer to physically and mentally prepare for treatment by adopting healthy behaviours – with the ultimate aim of improving outcomes for them.

“It can reduce the length of stay in hospital and post-treatment complications, and improve recovery, fitness, nutritional status, neuro-cognitive function and quality of life.

“This pilot scheme will help us understand how the NHS and third sector can work together to help people ahead of their cancer treatment.”

He added: “With eight centres across Scotland, working with Maggie’s allows us to meet the needs of cancer patients close to home.

“We want to empower them to get the best possible results from their treatment, and improve their long-term health.

“Cancer treatment has remained a top priority for the Scottish Government and NHS Scotland throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Maggie’s chief executive, Dame Laura Lee, added: “We are delighted to be working with the Scottish Government to support people with new cancer diagnoses to understand the benefits of making changes before treatment begins.

“Gentle exercise, eating well and emotional and psychological support are already aspects of the Maggie’s core programme of support – but this usually comes after the patient has started treatment.

“This new project will ensure newly diagnosed people find support sooner, and will be delivered while working with the NHS as part of their overall care package.”

Of the 3,601 patients urgently referred for treatment with suspected cancer in the first quarter of the year, 2,988 (83%) started treatment within 62 days.

The latest NHS Scotland statistics also show a 2.9% increase in the number of cancer patients in the first three months of 2021 compared to the previous quarter, although it is still 6.1% below the quarter ending March 31 2020.

The average waiting time was 43 days, although the maximum recorded wait was 244 days.

Across Scotland, the Scottish Government’s target of 95% of eligible patients waiting for treatment was only met by two health boards: NHS Shetland and NHS Borders.

However, once a decision to treat the cancer was made, 97.7% of patients started treatment within the 31-day target, with an average wait of five days.