NICOLA Sturgeon claims Boris Johnson's failure to meet her on his two-day visit to Scotland was a "missed opportunity".

The First Minister invited Boris Johnson to meet with her at Bute House for talks during his trip.

But the Prime Minister on Tuesday rejected the invitation.

Ms Sturgeon had invited him to meet at her official Edinburgh residence, Bute House, to discuss the UK’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Prime Minister will not find time to meet Ms Sturgeon during his two-day visit.

READ MORE: Independence supporters protest Prime Minister's visit

Ms Sturgeon told broadcasters: “I don’t feel snubbed. I think most people will think it’s a bit odd, and a bit strange, that we’ve got a Prime Minister visiting Scotland who talks a lot, rightly, about the need – despite our political differences – for us to work together where we can on getting through Covid and into Covid recovery but doesn’t take the opportunity when in Scotland to come and talk to me directly about how we might co-operate and work together.

“I think people will just find that strange and it’s for Boris Johnson to explain, I suppose, why.

“This would be the first opportunity, given Covid, for us to sit down, appropriately socially distanced and have a face-to-face chat. I think it would have been a good opportunity.”

READ MORE: 'Missed opportunity': Nicola Sturgeon doesn't feel 'snubbed' by Boris Johnson

In a letter to Ms Sturgeon, the Prime Minister said: “As I noted when we last met, I am keen to arrange an in-person meeting with you and the other first ministers and deputy first minister to build on the constructive discussions we had earlier this summer.

“We agreed then that we should establish a structured forum for ongoing engagement between the Government and the devolved administrations to deliver tangible outcomes in the interest of people throughout the UK.”

Mr Johnson said he is “particularly keen that we work closely together on the vaccination booster campaign this autumn”.

Should the Prime Minister have met the First Minister?