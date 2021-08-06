BORIS Johnson will not apologise for his remarks about the closure of coal mines, despite causing outrage.

Speaking to Westminster journalists this morning, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said he recognised the "huge impact" the closure of pits had on the country.

On a visit to Scotland yesterday, Mr Johnson praised Margaret Thatcher's closure of coal mines and said it had helped the country move towards being less reliant on coal.

He was asked about the timeline for a transition away from oil and gas when he said: "You look at what we've done already. We've transitioned away from coal in my lifetime.

"Thanks to Margaret Thatcher who closed so many coal mines across the country, we had a big early start and we're now moving rapidly away from coal altogether."

Mr Johnson laughed as he made the comment, and told Scottish journalists: “I thought that would get you going.”

READ MORE: Thatcher gave UK 'big early start' in move away from coal by closing mines, says Johnson

Opposition politicians including Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford blasted the comments, saying they were "crass" and insensitive.

However Mr Johnson's official spokesman said today: "The Prime Minister recognises the huge impact and pain closing coal mines had in communities across the UK."

He added: "This Government has an ambitious plan to tackle the critical issue of climate change, which includes reducing reliance on coal and other non-renewable energy sources.

“During the visit the Prime Minister pointed to the huge progress already made in the UK transitioning away from coal and towards cleaner forms of energy, and our commitment to supporting people and industries on that transition.”

When he was asked if Mr Johnson would apologise for the comments, the spokesman did not answer directly and referred reporters to his previous statement.

He said: "You’ve got my words there, the Prime Minister recognises the huge impact and pain closing coal mines had in communities across the UK."

The non-apology has reignited fury in Mr Johnson's opponents, with Keir Starmer saying the PM had "shown his true colours yet again".

He said: "For Boris Johnson to laugh when talking about the closure of the coal mines is a slap in the face for communities still suffering from the devastating effects of Margaret Thatcher’s callous actions.

"I’m proud to have always stood with our coalfield communities. I represented the miners in court as the Tories tried to close the pits. These communities contributed so much to the success of our country, and then were abandoned.

"The Tories didn’t care then, and they don’t care now.

"For Boris Johnson to treat the pain and suffering caused to our coalfield communities as a punchline shows just how out of touch with working people he is.

"The Prime Minister must apologise immediately."