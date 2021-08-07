THE vast majority will welcome the much-delayed lifting of Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions from Monday, even if “Beyond Zero” turns out still to involve face coverings in public and relatively stringent rules for the return to the classroom.

The experience of England, where similar easing – on social distancing, hospitality and more lenient rules on isolation, with a shift to testing – has not led to the increase in cases predicted by many scientists and models is encouraging. More cheering still is the huge improvement in the ratio of infections to hospitalisations and deaths, and the fact that the infection rate here has fallen by two-thirds since early July.

But while the general direction of the Government’s announcement is welcome, the confusion and lack of detail that attended it were unhelpful and avoidable. At a time when the public and businesses alike depend on clarity, the inability of ministers to answer straightforward questions – whether, for example, the rule that masks would still be required when not sitting down applied to nightclub dance floors, or drinking at the bar of a pub – was indefensible.

Whether there is any real foundation for it or not, the Government has benefited from a general impression that its communication has been effective throughout the pandemic. The First Minister certainly devoted a good deal of time to spelling out the areas where Scottish rules diverged from those in other parts of the UK. It is a shame that the same relish seems not to have been applied to the nitty-gritty of how the easing of restrictions would work in practice for patrons, owners and employees of businesses that have been mothballed for the duration.

John Swinney’s confusion about “vertical drinking” will live long in the memory, and provided a handy stick for his political opponents. But the fact that a minister, sent out to make the changes clear, could give an interview where he was so obviously at sea, then have almost all his claims repudiated by the Government and Professor Jason Leitch, the national clinical director, within a matter of hours is not merely an embarrassment to the Government. It is a profound disservice to the public, and undermines the certainties essential for sectors such as hospitality and the arts to open up again, and begin the difficult process of rebuilding.

Covid has not gone away, and will not. Variants are a continued cause for vigilance and, while events have shown many recent scientific projections were clearly far too pessimistic, no one can say that will always be the case.

So the caution of the First Minister and the Government is readily understandable, and has wider public support than anyone might have expected at the beginning of this emergency. But that makes it even more crucial that, having reached the point where even the most wary can see real improvements and conclude it is time to begin recovery, there is absolute clarity on what the remaining restrictions are, how they work in practice, and the justification for their continuance.

GIVEN his former career in newspapers, Boris Johnson ought to be alert to the media’s readiness to find a story in any inconsistency, off-the-cuff comment or gaffe. As a politician, he should know that opponents always cast any such slip in the worst light, so it is wise to avoid offering hostages to fortune.

But, as his half-joke about Margaret Thatcher’s closure of mines being an early blow against climate change showed, he seems incapable of remembering that his current role is to sidestep unnecessary controversy, not encourage it.

The fact that his remarks had a passing element of truth (Mrs Thatcher really was among the first politicians to address climate change), and were clearly not entirely serious is irrelevant. Nor does it matter that opposition politicians deploring them with feigned sanctimony also (inconsistently) condemned his government’s recent plans for a new coal mine in Cumbria.

Mr Johnson is not any longer a provocative columnist with licence to employ hyperbole or irony, or an after-dinner speaker whose job is to amuse the audience. He is Prime Minister, and should start acting accordingly.