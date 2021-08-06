Covid-19 infection rates have fallen for the second week in a row in Scotland, according to the latest figures.

One in 120 people are estimated to have had Covid-19 on the week ending July 31 - that's around 43,000 people.

The latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that numbers have also dropped in England and Wales, but have increased in Northern Ireland.

Latest results from the #COVID19 Infection Survey show in the week ending 31 July 2021, infection rates



⬇️ decreased across England, Wales and Scotland

⬆️ increased in Northern Ireland



➡️https://t.co/IAgCIOFzPf pic.twitter.com/vkqiEZ2mE6 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) August 6, 2021

Scotland has placed third out of the four nations in the weekly stats for the second week in a row, a significant shift from last month when the country topped affection rates ahead of the rest of the UK for three weeks in a row.

Sarah Crofts, Head of analytical outputs for the Covid-19 Ifection Survey, ONS, said: "After rising for some weeks as a result of the Delta variant, it is encouraging that infections have now fallen across England, Wales and Scotland.

"They are still increasing in Northern Ireland where Delta emerged slighly later."

Elsewhere in the UK, around one in 75 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to July 31, down from one in 65 in the previous week.

Around one in 230 people in Wales are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week to July 31, down from one in 160.

In Northern Ireland, the latest estimate is around one in 55 people, up from one in 65.

All figures are for people in private households, and do not include hospitals, care homes and other settings.