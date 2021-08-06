FACE masks can be removed for dancing, drinking and eating, new Scottish Government guidance has confirmed, as nightclubs prepare to reopen from Monday.

But the guidance warns "some precautionary measures" may remain in place until early 2022, in order to help manage pressures on the NHS over winter.

It follows confusion over rule changes earlier this week, with Deputy First Minister John Swinney criticised for suggesting drinkers would have to be seated in bars.

The Scottish Government later clarified that people in pubs will not have to wear a mask when drinking "whether seated or standing" from August 9.

There was also confusion over whether clubbers would have to wear masks when dancing, with Mr Swinney accepting this would be "quite a challenge".

The new guidance states: "In line with other hospitality venues, nightclubs, discos, dance halls and adult entertainment venues may now reopen subject to the requirements for face coverings and the mandatory collection of customer details.

"Masks may be removed for dancing, as well as for eating and drinking under the allowed exemptions."

Face coverings will continue to be required at events such as weddings and funerals, however there are exemptions during the ceremony for the person leading it, the person providing the eulogy at a funeral, the couple getting married or entering a civil partnership, and guests accompanying one of the parties getting married or entering a civil partnership down the aisle.

There are also exemptions when eating, drinking and dancing at weddings.

The Scottish Tories accused the SNP of “sleekit and secretive” plans to retain Covid rules until 2022.

The party's health spokeswoman Annie Wells said: “We’ve now gone beyond Level 0 yet there’s no end in sight for people across Scotland who want to get back to normal.

“The SNP are determined to cling on to control over people’s freedom, even when the public health data no longer supports so many constraints on people’s lives.

“Instead of being honest and upfront with the public, Nicola Sturgeon has adopted a sleekit and secretive approach."

The new guidance says: "We anticipate that it may be necessary to keep some precautionary measures in place until early 2022, in order to help manage the increased pressure the NHS will face over the winter period.

"However we will review the position every three weeks to ensure any measures remain necessary and proportionate."

It says children under 12 "are exempt from any requirement to wear face coverings, but can, of course continue to choose to do so".

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed Scotland will lift most of its coronavirus restrictions from Monday earlier this week, but said some mitigations will remain.