NICOLA Sturgeon has labelled a stark UN report into the impact of human activity on the climate crisis as a “grim wake-up call” - with a charity warning a failure to act will “risk seriously undermining the UK and Scotland’s climate credibility just when it is needed most."

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published a report on Monday, painting a stark picture of the impact of humanity on the climate due to the burning of fossil fuels and other harmful pollution.

According to the findings, global warming will continue into at least the middle of this century, but failure to take action to limit CO2 emissions now would mean the target set by governments – of remaining below 1.5C of warming – will be missed.

The report also claimed that global warming could even exceed 2C in this century without urgent action.

The UK Government, which is hosting the COP26 global climate conference in Glasgow in November, wants a commitment from world leaders to remain below 1.5C of warming.

The IPCC said the higher the temperature, the more likely severe weather events are to occur, including increased rainfall and drought.

Despite the dire warnings, the document stresses that catastrophe can averted if carbon emissions are significantly reduced.

It states: “From a physical science perspective, limiting human-induced global warming to a specific level requires limiting cumulative CO2 emissions, reaching at least net zero CO2 emissions, along with strong reductions in other greenhouse gas emissions.”

The Scottish Government has pledged to transform Scotland into a net zero carbon nation by 2045, five years ahead of the UK Government’s promise.

But the SNP has faced criticism after missing its emissions reduction targets in the last three years in a row. The Scottish Government's plan to cut 1990 levels of carbon emissions by 75% by 2030 has been branded “on the fringes of credibility” by statutory advisers, the Climate Change Committee.

Net Zero Secretary Michael Matheson has warned COP26 could be the last chance for the global community to save the planet from a climate catastrophe.

He said: “This report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shows the very real threat and heightened risk the climate emergency poses to the planet – but it also makes it clear that with immediate, concerted international action to reduce emissions, global temperature rise can still be limited to 1.5C in the longer term.

“We will carefully consider the latest advice contained in the report and encourage others to do so, too. We will not get many more warnings before time runs out.

“COP26 in Glasgow represents the world’s best chance – perhaps one of our last chances – to avert the worst impacts of climate change.

“We must deliver on the principles of the Paris Agreement with lasting action to secure a net zero and climate-resilient future in a way that is fair and just for everyone.”

Mr Matheson added: “It is crucial that the international community takes this opportunity to raise global climate action and ambition.

“The eyes of the world will be on COP26 and on Scotland this year.

“We’ll demonstrate the climate action we are taking, the ways in which we put people and wellbeing at the heart of all we do, and how our Scottish values underpin our place in the world.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also said on Monday she would be writing to the Prime Minister to encourage more cooperation between the governments of the UK on climate change in light of the report, which she described on Good Morning Britain as “a grim wake-up call”.

Jamie Livingstone, head of Oxfam Scotland, said the IPCC report was an “undeniable wakeup call to governments and global leaders around the world who are asleep at the wheel on climate change”.

He added: “The science is overwhelming – our planet is on fire and without concerted action now we’re headed towards climate catastrophe, with the poorest communities suffering the most. “All of our lives and futures will be on the line as world leaders gather in Glasgow this November to agree a plan to mitigate the worst impacts.

“Ahead of these crunch talks, the Prime Minister should stop the proposed Cambo oilfield and the First Minister should signal her unequivocal opposition to pulling more and more fossil fuels out of the ground when scientists around the world are screaming at governments to stop.

“A failure to act would completely ignore the IPCC’s stark warnings and risk seriously undermining the UK and Scotland’s climate credibility just when it is needed most."

Scottish Labour’s net zero spokeswoman Monica Lennon said the First Minister must oppose the Cambo oil field proposal near Shetland, which would release an estimated 135 million tonnes of carbon during its lifetime.

“To avoid the worst-case climate scenarios, it’s vital that our governments act on the findings of the IPCC report,” Ms Lennon said.

“For starters, Nicola Sturgeon must loudly oppose the proposed Cambo oil field and stop hiding behind Boris Johnson, who treats climate emergency and the need for a just transition for workers and communities like a big joke.

“If we start meeting our own climate targets in Scotland, we’ll be in a better position to demand quicker progress from other governments.

“The climate emergency is the biggest challenge of our time, and that’s why Scottish Labour will continue to fight for the bold and urgent action that the public rightly expects both the UK and Scottish governments to take.”

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said the report shows "the time to act is now".

He added: With wildfires and floods sweeping the world, for governments to be considering further expansion of fossil fuel extraction is obscene.



“Alok Sharma himself describes this as a ‘catastrophe’ yet his government continues to plough millions into the causes of this crisis, while cutting aid to the countries who are most impacted. It’s a disgusting gap between rhetoric and reality, compounded by the apparent willingness to open a vast new oil field off the coast of Shetland.

"It's also time for the Scottish Government to finally recognise that business as usual for the oil and gas industry can't go on.

“The stakes could not be higher, and we cannot wait another decade for oil giants to maximise their profits before we act. COP 26 must be the summit where world leaders finally accept their responsibility to secure a future for humanity and make the urgent changes needed for a just transition.”

Friends of the Earth Scotland’s climate and energy campaigner, Caroline Rance, added: “The conclusions of the world's best scientists makes it clear that if we are to avert further climate breakdown we must urgently phase out fossil fuels.

"That means rejecting new oil and gas developments like the Cambo field and for governments to sit down with workers and communities to plan a fair transition away from oil and gas.

“The Scottish Government should be acting on the advice of these climate scientists not listening to oil companies and big polluters who are putting their profits above the survival of millions of people.”

Fabrice Leveque, head of policy at WWF Scotland said: “This is a stark assessment of the frightening future that awaits us if we fail to act on climate change. It’s clear that keeping global warming to 1.5°C is hugely challenging and can only be done if urgent action is taken globally to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect and restore nature.

“Scotland is not immune from the disastrous consequences of climate change. As predicted, we are already seeing wetter and warmer weather which could weaken our economy - jeopardising food production, as well as risking communities with flooding.

“With less than 100 days to go until world leaders arrive in Glasgow for the most important climate conference since the Paris Agreement in 2015, this is the moment the Scottish Government must demonstrate real global leadership, bringing forward more innovative policies to cut carbon and close the gap between its ambitions and its actions.”