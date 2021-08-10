THE chief executive of Scotland's qualifications authority has been urged to quit following the publication of this year's school results.

The Liberal Democrats said SQA boss Fiona Robertson should "step aside" and allow reform to take place, and highlighted the increased attainment gap between rich and poor pupils.

School results are consistently lower than last year but have shown a sharp rise since 2019.

READ MORE: SQA results: Drop in pass rates for Scottish pupils amid Covid disruption

Ministers said the poverty-related attainment gap is narrower than in 2019, although slightly wider than last year.

LibDem education spokeswoman Beatrice Wishart said: "Pupils were forced into exams in all but name, sitting as many as 16 assessments in a week, crammed in with little notice.

"The SQA shifted workloads onto teachers and gave them precious little leeway to recognise that some of their students had missed months of education due to repeated stints in isolation or disruption at home.

“The fact that the gap between the richest and the poorest has increased again make a mockery of SNP promises to close the attainment gap.

"The blame for this sits firmly with the government and its education quangos.

“After years of putting their fingers in their ears the Scottish Government eventually conceded that the SQA isn't fit for purpose, but only after Parliament backed the Scottish Liberal Democrats in a vote that piled pressure on ministers.

"With this years' process drawing to a close, and still repeatedly refusing to apologise for last year's debacle, Fiona Robertson should step aside and allow that reform to take place.”

Figures from this year’s SQA results show the gap between the proportion of pupils from the wealthiest and poorest areas getting A grades at Higher has increased to 22.1%, its highest point since before 2017.

The gap in the Higher pass rate also increased on last year, from 6.5% to 7.9%.

Scottish Labour’s Education spokesman Michael Marra said: “This system has widened the educational attainment gap in Scotland, meaning that poorest pupils have been impacted the worst by the SQA and Scottish Government mismanagement.

“The result is that there are many young people, particularly in our poorest communities, who have not achieved the grades they had hoped, or deserved.

“The Government should implement a ‘re-sit guarantee’ without delay, and offer a further education place to any young person impacted by the disruption of the pandemic who wishes to re-take their subjects.”

The Scottish Conservatives also branded this year's system a “disgrace”, highlighting that pupils from poorer backgrounds were more likely to be marked down compared to last year’s results.

At Higher, the pass rate for pupils from the most deprived areas (SIMD Q1) fell by 2.5% year-on-year, compared to a 1.1% drop for young people from the most affluent backgrounds (SIMD Q5).

At Advanced Higher, the pass rate for SIMD Q1 pupils fell by 4.2%, compared to a 1.6% decrease for SIMD Q5 pupils.

Scottish Conservative education spokesman Oliver Mundell said: “Compared to last year, grades are down across the board. The attainment gap is up.

"That should set alarm bells ringing that this year’s system is just as flawed and unfair as the shambles pupils suffered last year.

“But most damning of all, pupils from poorer backgrounds have been marked down the most from 2020 to 2021.

"They are twice as likely to see their grades fall at Higher and Advanced Higher than children from the most affluent areas, year-on-year.

“That is nothing short of a disgrace. It is apparent that once again, young people have been judged because of where they come from and where they go to school."