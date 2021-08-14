THERE won't be fancy frocks from Christian Dior and Versace (sorry, Susan Swarbrick) but everyone on The Herald Magazine was thrilled to be nominated in the UK Regional Press Awards and Scottish Press Awards. It might seem a little self-regarding to be so chuffed but it's been a tough 18 months for all Herald staffers, as it has been for readers too.

We had only a handful of days to depart our office in Glasgow city centre, clutching computers and screens and mice and connecting cables. It was not quite a midnight flit but we'd never produced a newspaper from a scattering of dining tables and spare rooms and, for those unlucky colleagues, bedrooms and living rooms.

To be honest, we had no idea if it would work.

Pretty soon, we grasped the tech and video conferences became second nature. Well, almost second nature. If I had a pound for every time I'd said: "You are on mute" I'd have enough money for one of those designer dresses.

Arguably the pandemic and lockdowns had had a bigger effect on our weekly magazine than on our news pages. Our strength is in-depth reads whether it's with actors, authors, musicians, politicians or simply people with extraordinary stories. Suddenly, we could no longer meet people face to face and were restricted to phone calls, which made it far harder to establish a rapport.

Overnight, much of the lifestyle furniture, such as regular what to do and where to go columns, travel, restaurant reviews and outdoors content could no longer run. We had to think quickly to provide relevant, engaging alternatives, such as our Panoramas series, which is an arresting photograph of a Scottish view or landmark, such as the Forth Bridges, or North Ronaldsay sheep with a 400-word piece that does so much more than repeat the cliches to bring the scene alive. In Arts, as theatres went dark and cinemas closed, we increased our TV and film reviews and previews.

Hopefully, we are now at the other side side of this pandemic and people want to get out and enjoy Scotland. We have recently introduced a weekly Scotland's Favourite Gardens guide, a 10 things to do this week page, a short walks slot and have added a food and drink news round up. Of course, the passing of Fidelma Cook leaves a huge hole, and she will be sadly missed.

We won't be resting on our laurels and will be looking to improve the magazine but, don't worry, we won't get big headed. As Teddy Jamieson's late wife Jean used to say: "Teddy, remember they don't give awards to people who do useful jobs, like plumbers."

The Herald also picked up nominations in the Regional Press Awards categories including Business & Finance Journalist of the Year, Feature Writer/Long Form Journalist of the Year (Susan Swarbrick and Teddy Jamieson) and Sunday Newspaper of the Year. Neil Mackay was nominated in the Columnist of the Year. In the Scottish Press Awards, Brian Beacom and Susan Swarbrick picked up nominations for Arts and Entertainment Journalist of the Year, with Teddy Jamieson and Neil Mackay shortlisted for Feature Writer of the Year. The Interviewer of the Year category recognised Teddy and Susan.