THE SNP has been accused of a failure to support the NHS amid "unacceptable" ambulance waiting time figures.
Statistics uncovered by Scottish Labour show that in 2020/21 only 70.9 per cent of the most urgent 999 calls waited fewer than 10 minutes for an ambulance – down from 80.8% in 2018/19.
A total of 125 patients waited more than 30 minutes and six patients waited more than an hour for an ambulance, despite their calls being triaged as purple, the most serious and urgent response category.
Overall there were 17,697 patients who waited more than two hours for an ambulance in 2020/21.
Of these, 20 had been triaged into the second most serious category of red.
Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “It’s clear that ambulance waiting times are on the rise and that lives are being risked as a result.
“The reports of waits lasting for many hours are horrific and the statistics clearly show that they are not isolated incidents.
“This is unacceptable. We cannot have the Scottish government’s failure to support the NHS putting lives at risk.
“[SNP Health Secretary] Humza Yousaf must act now to support ambulance services or lives will be lost.”
The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.
