ALMOST 300,000 people have applied to stay in Scotland post-Brexit.

According to new UK Government figures, 291,700 EU citizens had applied for the Settled Status scheme by June 30 this year.

In the UK overall, more than 6 million applications have been received, including 58.400 after the deadline of June 30.

Concerns were raised by opposition politicians that some EU citizens who had lived in the country for years may not apply on time and be told to leave the country.

The Immigration minister Kevin Foster said people who have yet to apply to stay in the UK can still do so, even though the deadline has passed.

He said: “ I’m delighted thousands more EU citizens have had their status secured through our hugely successful EU Settlement Scheme and we continue to work as quickly as possible to conclude all applications received.

“EU citizens in the UK can still make a late application to secure their rights and join the millions who have already been granted status under the EUSS.”

Of the applications received so far, 5.4m have been processed.

Of the concluded applications, 52% have been granted settled status, and 43% given pre-settled status.

Almost 110,000 (2%) have been refused, with a further 80,800 withdrawn.

Polish citizens have submitted the largest number of applications to stay in the UK, followed by Romanians and Italians.

More than 350,000 Spaniards have applied, 414,000 Portuguese and 230,000 French citizens.