The UK Government has announced around 600 troops will be sent to Afghanistan to assist British nationals to leave.
The move comes in the face of growing turmoil as Taliban forces sweep across the country.
Last week, all UK nationals in Afghanistan were advised to leave because of the “worsening security situation”.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told journalists 600 troops will be sent to Kabul on a "short-term basis" in response to the increasing violence across the country.
They are expected to arrive in the coming days.
He said: "I have authorised the deployment of additional military personnel to support the diplomatic presence in Kabul, assist British nationals to leave the country and support the relocation of former Afghan staff who risked their lives serving alongside us.
"The security of British nationals, British military personnel and former Afghan staff is our first priority. We must do everything we can to ensure their safety."
The US has also announced that it is deploying around 3000 extra troops to help the departure of embassy staff.
The Taliban have captured Herat - Afghanistan's third-largest city, and there are fears Kabul could fall within 90 days.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
