It is the most expensive court proceedings in Scottish history, perhaps even the world’s. Estimates of how much Lord Advocate Frank Mulholland’s rash decision in 2014 to have charged a group of men involved in the Rangers takeover was put at £100 million. That more than doubled last week when the Crown Office was hit with a further £120m claim.

It came from the massive US financial consultancy firm Duff & Phelps. Roddy Dunlop QC, Dean of the Faculty of Advocates, the silk’s silk, is acting for them. The Scottish government has already admitted that two of their chaps, administrators David Whitehouse and Paul Clark, were maliciously prosecuted and paid them £21m, plus substantial legal costs.

The latest claim is that Duff & Phelps has suffered suffered considerable reputational damage through this ridiculous, half-cocked and expensive farrago and it is hard to argue that they haven’t. Doubtless the Crown Office is trying to reach an out of court settlement, like the £6.39m one they gave to Charles Green last week, although with another zero at least tacked on.

There has been no accountability. Mulholland is no longer Lord Advocate, he walked out of the carnage and is now a judge. He has not been properly held to account. He has not been questioned about why he set his legal beagles on the men, he hasn’t been summoned to face an independent inquiry with teeth, he hasn’t been told to turn up to the Scottish parliament to be grilled because – and you don’t need to be a cynic to reach this conclusion – no one wants to raise it in case it looks like sectarianism.

To adapt an old saw, a shiver ran through Holyrood looking for a backbone to run up.

For Christie's sake

Just a few minutes before 2pm a year ago today I got a call from his daughter Branwen to say that my dear friend Stuart Christie had just died. Behind the headlines about trying to kill the dictator Franco and the Angry Brigade was one of the nicest, brightest, most loyal and funny people you’d hope to be.

We crowdfunded a project to set up a Christie archive which will be in the May Day Rooms in Fleet Street. The brilliant archivist Jessica Thorne submitted some freedom of information requests to the Metropolitan Police to ask what they held on Stuart. After delay and delay, extension after extension they replied that they, "can neither confirm nor deny" holding such information. Which means they do, but they’re not coughing.

The excuse was that "confirming or denying whether information is held in response to requests of this nature, would make public, areas of police interest”. Fascinating. And alongside factors of national security it could undermine relations between the UK and other countries.

If he was here Stuart would chuckle.

Sensational Alex Harley

I’ve just ordered The Ghosts of Cathkin Park by Michael McEwan, the story of the demise of Third Lanark FC. It’s out next month. You can still see the skeletons of the old club in what is now the public park in Govanhill today, the signage, the abandoned, weed-covered terraces where fans crowded until 1967.

The apogee of Hi-Hi’s success, apart from two historic cup wins, was in the 1960/61 season when they finished third. They would have won the league if they had been able to defend. They scored 100 goals in 34 games but conceded 80. This was the season of the legendary front three of Hilley, Harley and Gary (Goodfellow and McInnes getting honourable mentions).

Alex Harley is probably the most famous and successful Scottish player you probably haven’t heard of. In that year he was the league’s top scorer with 42 goals. At the end of it he was transferred to Manchester City and scored 32 goals for them, including the winner away against Manchester United. And City were still relegated.

Harley didn’t even get a full Scottish cap. I hope there’s a section in the book about him. He died aged 33. I suspect tragically.

The killing fields

A few years ago standing in the Khyber Pass in Pakistan’s north-west frontier, at the border with Afghanistan, I watched men, most with loaded bicycles, on tracks on the surrounding Hindu Kush mountains by-pass the crossing point at Torkham. Most of them would have been carrying opium or processed heroin. These would be sole operators who didn’t pay the border guards.

It’s in the autonomous tribal lands, controlled by Pakistani warlords like the Afridis, from heavily-fortified settlements, able to put thousands of heavily-armed men into battle at their command. They’re fuelled by the drug and armaments trade.

Rudyard Kipling described the Khyber Pass as “a sword cut through the mountains”. It was, until they pulled out, the route along which 80% of the US and UK weaponry and supplies travelled. It’s the major route from Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to Peshawar, which is, or was, a spying entrepôt. It’s one of the routes which refugees fleeing the present fighting will risk their lives to join the 2.7 million of their countrymen and women in Pakistan.

The Taliban now control many of the key parts of the Afghan economy, including the poppy fields of more than 1200 square miles, which grew by almost 40% last year. They also now control 10 international crossing points, enabling them to levy taxes on trade, but at the time of writing hadn’t taken Torkham, although that can only be a matter of time.

This is not some civil war in a far-off place with no real impact on our lives. This war comes home. More than 95% of the heroin in Europe comes from Afghanistan. In 2020 there were 1339 drug deaths in Scotland, the highest number ever recorded. In 89% of these cases heroin was involved. When the Taliban control all the checkpoints the supply will increase and the price will drop and more people will die here.

Kipling put it in a poem, “The flying bullet down the Pass. That whistles clear. All flesh is grass.” Just substitute the needle.

Very dear green place

You would have to be a churl to criticise the vaulting ambition of Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken to green Glasgow, as my colleague Neil Mackay revealed last week. Under the £30billion plan there will be a new Metro system, a cap over the M8 motorway at Charing Cross, heating systems, trees, parks and, for all I know, lambs gambolling in the traffic-free, tree-lined streets.

Aye, but. There’s no public money to realise the dream so Susan, her chums and their CGI video versions of a Dear Green Place will be hawking round Cop26, the climate change conference at the end of October, in a bid to raise private cash to pay for it all.

If the money is raised, which I doubt, it will be just another glossed-over PFI scheme which has already saddled us and our heirs with iniquitous repayments through usurious interest rates. Money may be cheap to borrow just now but any private investor isn’t going to simply hand over the money – with a 50-year term, as envisaged by the council – without any conditions and obligations on the authority. So the McDonalds Metro anyone? The Bill Gates Forest Park where there used to be the Bridge to Nowhere?

The way to pay for public works is through public money. Taxation. Something which the Amazons, Microsofts and Apples of this world largely avoid. The top five tech companies in the UK paid less than 3% in tax according to the latest figures. And the UK is by far the world’s biggest enabler of tax dodging, often through British overseas territories like the Cayman and British Virgin Islands.

That’s the challenge, not persuading an insurance company, an investment fund or a billionaire over canapés.