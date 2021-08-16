FORMER Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has been appointed as a director of Scottish food group Baxters.
The appointment of Baroness Davidson has been revealed today in a Companies House filing from WA Baxter & Sons (Holdings).
The date of the appointment, which has not previously been announced, was July 28.
It is understood that Baroness Davidson will serve as a non-executive director of the Scottish food group, which has expanded in recent times through acquisitions.
Baxters Food Group last December unveiled a second major acquisition in the US market.
The Fochabers-based soups and condiments maker announced then that it had sealed a deal to buy Truitt Bros Inc, a major contract manufacturer of shelf-stable, thermally processed foods.
Truitt has annual revenues of $100 million and more than 500 employees who work across two sites, the company's headquarters in Salem, Oregon, and in East Bernstadt, Kentucky.
The deal followed Baxters’ 2014 acquisition of Wornick, a US supplier of military rations. Baxters currently employs 500 at that division.
