THE easing of Covid restrictions has finally signalled the beginning of a return to normal, or rather a return to our new normal as life and work will not be quite the same as they were before coronavirus.

But for many businesses the doors are open, staff are working, and it certainly feels like we are emerging from the darkness of lockdown and restrictions and into the light.

However, we can’t be complacent. Coronavirus has not gone away and the challenge for us all is to learn to live with this virus. Employers will need to make the transition from regarding coronavirus measures as “exceptional” and start to incorporate them into their new normal.

In health and safety law, employers are required to identify “significant hazards” and to take steps to eliminate or minimise the risk. Coronavirus is a new workplace hazard, affecting not only employees but every individual who interacts with a business.

Never in the history of health and safety has there been so much “guidance” on how to manage a hazard! But the good news is that the basic principles are sound; social distancing, homeworking where possible, good hygiene practices, good ventilation, lateral flow testing and the effective management of cases will help to keep us all safe and healthy.

Over and above coronavirus measures, businesses need to think about the needs of employees returning to work, particularly those who have been furloughed for long periods of time and those who have anxiety about returning and the risk it might pose to their health.

Communicating and consulting with employees on return-to-work plans; reviewing and refreshing employee training; providing reassurance to those with concerns and thinking about the well-being of workers who will continue to work remotely will assist in pulling together a return-to-work strategy that meets everyone’s needs.

It is easy for employers to overlook the property compliance areas that may have been taken for granted previously. Ensure water hygiene, gas and electrical safety checks are up to date, reinstate routine service and inspection programmes for equipment and building systems and update first aid and fire safety arrangements to reflect working patterns. Make sure that when the workplace opens it is a safe and welcoming environment for returning employees and customers.

Make plans. We cannot assume that there won’t be another lockdown and it’s important for businesses to review and update their contingency plans to ensure that there can be a smooth and easy transition if required. Capture the lessons learned from coronavirus and build these into your plans. There were many positive outcomes from the last 18 months that challenge our traditional approaches to work, and these should be embraced and inform how we work in the future.

And finally, don’t forget the health and safety policy – I think you will find it needs a bit of an update too.

Lee Craig is senior health and safety manager at employment law and HR firm, Law At Work