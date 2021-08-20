THE furore over the recent exam results across the UK (Herald 11th August and virtually every other media outlet) has highlighted issues of exams per se, inequality and so-called grade inflation. Some lessons from the university sector might be illuminating.

Firstly, something I found very strange when I moved from the school sector to the university sector in 1995, was that the upper high school was completely dominated by exams and there were virtually none in universities. Indeed many students can go the full 4 years and 24 modules without taking an exam. Almost all modules are assessed through assignment or presentation or course work, moderated by external examiners.

Hard work for the academics – much better to have an end of year exam – but a truer reflection of students’ ability to use knowledge rather than just regurgitate. Deep learning, rather than exam shallow learning. About time this was introduced in schools. For two years now exams have required to be replaced by teacher professional judgement.

It has been instructive to witness the confidence and trust put in such by students and their families, compared to the whole scale rejection of the SQA’s algorithm-driven system and its in-built bias against schools serving the poorest communities.

Secondly, grade inflation. Approximately 75% of students at UK universities now get a 1st or a 2.1. This relatively massive increase in top grades has gone hand in hand with a university marketised competitive system, where it is thought (perhaps correctly) by senior leadership teams that the student (consumer) wants a top grade as part of their university experience. Worry sets in that if our competitor universities give more high grades, students might go there.

There is some evidence that students work harder than when I was at university, although I might conjecture that we did more reading. My point though is that as long as everyone knows that almost all students get a 2.1 or better or that nearly 50% of English students get 3 A* or that majority of Scots school leavers get A Highers, then so be it. It is not a big deal. Much better that they show they can use the knowledge rather than rote repetition.

What though is a big deal is that the challenge of addressing the impact of poverty on educational attainment at all levels remains the single biggest issue to be tackled as we look to build education recovery. Indeed, this has been further highlighted in the school field by the March 2021 Auditor General’s Report (Herald, March 2,3 2021) and the recent results.

The gap between rich and poor and the consequent educational inequalities is a major issue and its impact on education is far reaching. It is far harder for these young people to move out of poverty and the areas of deprivation than had previously been assumed.

The examination system has shown for decades that it is inherently biased in favour of more advantaged schools and more advantaged pupils. The pandemic has highlighted that and has made the case for a thorough going re-evaluation of upper school assessments. Further, the pandemic has shown the inequalities in home learning, both equipment and environment; certainly for the former, government can have a key input. Particularly important if exams are replaced by assignments.

So, scrap the exams and replace with appropriate assignments externally moderated, let teacher professionalism be a key factor and challenge educational inequalities through an attack on poverty.

Henry Maitles, is Emeritus Professor of Education, UWS