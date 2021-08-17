MISSED waiting times in Scotland’s A&E wards have fallen to their worst level in more than five years, according to new official figures.

The data showed only 76.5 per cent of people were seen within four hours in the week ending August 8, down from 78.7% the previous week, which was itself the worst figure since the start of the Covid pandemic.

The new number is the lowest since at least February 2015, the start of the current weekly time series issued by Public Health Scotland.

It means more than a fifth of casualty patients have had to wait more than four hours for the last month.

The target is for 95% of patients to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

Opposition parties have demanded health secretary Humza Yousaf wake up to the "crisis" in emergency services.

The Liberal Democrats said it showed the NHS was "on its knees" under the SNP.

The new figures also showed an increase in particularly lengthy waits, with the number of patients waiting more eight hours up from 861 to 981 last week, and the number waiting more than 12 hours increasing from 182 to 254.

The decline in standards was inspite of a slight fall in A&E attendances across Scotland, down from 25,662 to 25,582.

Just over 6,000 people waited more than four hours in A&E last week, up more than 500 in a week.

New statistics published today show that more people than ever are waiting more than four hours to be seen and processed in Scotland’s A&E departments.

Scottish LibDem health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Staff are doing their best to cope with the onslaught of Covid pressures and the ever increasing backlog, but let’s be clear. The NHS is on its knees.

“This isn’t new news for the Scottish Government. The pressures have been building for months. But the Health Secretary has been dawdling on an NHS Recovery plan.

"As these statistics show, every day without a strategy to cope means more people waiting longer, in pain and distress.

“The NHS Recovery Plan needs to be published immediately, and accompanied with an instant funding boost. One way or another, our frontline need more support.”